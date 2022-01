People shower their loved ones with gifts on Valentine’s Day, so why not Galentine's Day ? In case you don’t know what Galentine’s is, it’s an unofficial holiday celebrated on February 13 to show love for your lady friends as opposed to romantic partners. It was originated by Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler ) from the sitcom Parks and Recreation and has made the jump from screen to real life.

Of course, shopping for Galentine’s might be a little different from Valentine’s since you’ll be choosing a gift for your gal pals instead of your significant other. Here’s a zodiac-based guide to make it a bit easier.