Kendall Jenner Shows Off Baseball Cap In Bikini

Kendall Jenner knows that a baseball cap can be worn with just about anything - including a bikini. The 25-year-old supermodel took a quick break from promoting her endless carousel of high-profile brand deals back in 2021, with a quick swimwear showoff that snagged her over 8 million likes on Instagram. The vacation snap came with the E! star going a little cheeky as she rocked a thong two-piece, and the shot quickly gained celebrity attention. Check it out below.

Stuns In Bikini & Baseball Cap

Scroll for the photo. Kendall kept it pretty mysterious, opting out of any location mentions and not even using any words for her caption - a wave emoji was it. The 818 tequila founder, last year launching her best-selling drinks brand, posed by a swirl-effect pool overlooking blue oceans and while under an awning.

All cheek and muscle, Kendall showcased her catwalk body while in a blue two-piece, one highlighting her toned back and gym-honed arms. She also went sporty in a fun, neon-green, and mesh baseball cap. More after the snap.

The Moon partner, whose brand deals also include gym-wear brand Alo Yoga and luxury designer Versace, quickly gained likes from her die-hard followers, with actress Rebel Wilson also leaving one. Jenner made 2021 headlines for hitting 200 million followers and has since gained over 16 million new ones - sister Kylie is way ahead, though, with over 300 million fans.

Kendall has some pretty big stuff to celebrate in around a month, though, and sis Kylie would approve on the $$$ front.

818 Tequila Anniversary

February 2021 marked Jenner jumping into business and dropping her hugely-popular 818 tequila brand.

“[For] almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3," she wrote to announce the news, adding:

"5 years later i think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon."

More Brand Deals

The announcement quickly gained a comment from 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty founder wrote: "I wasn’t a drinker until I tried 818. Tequila shots all day!!!”

Kendall, meanwhile, continues to snag new deals, not limited to her new Hugo Boss and Messika ones, plus fronting fashion label Michael Kors.

