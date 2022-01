In a time when the National Football League protects offensive players the most, it's not easy being a headhunter.

But ever since he made it to the league, New Orleans Saints' star pass-rusher Cameron Jordan has made a name for himself as one of the sack leaders year in and year out.

There aren't many QBs who can brag about staying safe when Jordan is on the gridiron, as his durability, skill, and ability to break through blocks have made him virtually unstoppable.