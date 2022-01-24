Khloe Kardashian Gets Sandy In Bikini

Khloe Kardashian stunned while covered in sand and wearing a tiny string bikini back in 2021. The 37-year-old reality star has now snagged over 2.5 million likes for flaunting her jaw-dropping body in a tiny nude two-piece, with the Instagram photos also including 2018-born daughter True.

Khloe posted back in October of last year as she soaked up the sun on a beach, and the photos have even been gaining celebrity attention. Ahead, check them out, plus more on Khloe.