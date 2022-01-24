Khloe Kardashian Gets Sandy In Bikini

Khloe posted back in October of last year as she soaked up the sun on a beach, and the photos have even been gaining celebrity attention. Ahead, check them out, plus more on Khloe.
Scroll for the photos. They were posted before Khloe made baby daddy drama as Tristan Thompson revealed his latest infidelity, one seeing him father another child while he was dating Khloe. The Good American founder, who shares daughter True with the NBA player, posed arching her back while backed by rocks and sitting on golden sands - she basically matched while in a super-tiny bikini.
Khloe showcased her toned legs and rock-hard abs, plus that golden tan, with one shot featuring her only daughter.
The E! star took to her caption, writing: "Just act like I'm not here," adding: "Me..."Quick to leave a like was fellow reality star Savannah Chrisley. Similar shots posted slightly earlier had, meanwhile, gained a like from 38-year-old Scott Disick, ex to sister
True was still a newborn when Khloe opened up to Shape, outlining how workouts looked for her as a new mother. The clothing designer revealed: "I've literally been counting down the days. I'm actually proud of myself for not being as big as I assumed I would be, LOL-but I'm ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again."
COVID, meanwhile, brought Khloe mentioning True as she spoke to Health. Mentioning the pandemic, she stated:
"True is now 3. My family is glued to one another regardless, but with COVID and the lockdown, her cousins were her only friends for a bit. There were no play classes or anything like that. Even though she's young, she definitely knows about family." Khloe regularly features True on social media, often in photos with sister Kim Kardashian's daughters North and Chicago, plus sibling Kylie Jenner's little one, Stormi.
Khloe, known for being heavier in past days, also dished about her lifestyle mindset, stating: "I'm so over that stage in my life. It's cliché, but it's all about mind, body, and soul. If I am not mentally strong then I physically feel like I can't do what I want to do."