Ariana Grande Flaunts Tiny Waist In Vera Wang

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Pop sweetheart Ariana Grande couldn't have looked more gorgeous as she rocked an edgy, all-black, and crop top Vera Wang look ahead of the New Year. The "thank u, next" singer was all over stylist Mimi Cuttrell's Instagram back in December 2021, and it wasn't a Target look as the Grammy winner wore luxury designer Vera Wang.

Ariana went for a slit pants and flared look while in chic heels, also showcasing her tiny waist and toned shoulders. See the photo, plus more of what Grande has been up to below.

The Latest

Kaley Cuoco Marks 1 Year Since Dog Norman's Death

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Amazing Legs In Outdoor Run

Kim Kardashian Braves Plunging Maximilian Bodysuit

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Fresh Snow In Bikini

Stuns In Vera Wang

Shutterstock | 487966

Scroll for the photos. They came as a set of two and showed the ex to Pete Davidson stunning while posing against a plain gray wall. Grande wore long and clingy black pants with a fun ankle slit, plus a structured and bustier-style crop top in black. The strapless look was accessorized via a loose white sleeves finish, with Grande also wearing her hair up in a ponytail. The shots have snagged over 50,000 likes, including one from cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick Takes On 2022 In Bathing Suit

Anna Kendrick Takes On 2022 In Bathing Suit

By Rebecca Cukier

See More Photos below

Ariana was tagged in a caption, with the shots also tagging Vera Wang. The "Positions" hitmaker also comes with a major brand she's fronted in the past - 2019 marked the star commencing her ambassador status with French designer Givenchy. As to her own preferences, Ari has opened up.

"Oversized men's jackets as dresses, thigh boots and generally no pants [trousers]," she told Vogue about her style. "My fans are obsessed with knowing my favorite color."

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Swimsuit

Givenchy Deal

#Arivenchy was the hashtag employed by Givenchy as it paid Grande big bucks. Announcing her join, the singer stated:

"I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy," adding: "It is a house I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it."

Deal Disappeared?

Shutterstock | 64736

"Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be," she continued.

The promos do, however, appear to have ended for the REM Beauty founder. Other celebrities fronting major designers include singer Dua Lipa for Versace, model Hailey Bieber for YSL, plus songstress Miley Cyrus for luxury Italian label Gucci's fragrances.

Read Next

Must Read

Simone Biles Shows Off Tongue Flick In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Highlights Abs In Poolside Yoga Look

Lori Harvey In Bikini Relaxes In The Bahamas

Kendall Jenner Braves The Cold In Bikini

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.