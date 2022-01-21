Gymnast Nastia Liukin Ups Her Game In Backless Bodysuit

Olympic gymnast
Check out the photo, plus Nastia's best below.
Olympic gymnast
Check out the photo, plus Nastia's best below.
Scroll for the photo. It showed Nastia perched on a tan stool and shot inside a studio. The Moscow native was stunning with her famous figure on show, highlighting her super-toned legs as she also showed off some back muscle.
Liukin wore a long-sleeved and rather cheeky black bodysuit, one also bringing out her golden tan as she rocked her long blonde hair down. Nastia had made late 2021 headlines for switching things up and going dark-haired. Tagging herself home in Dallas, TX, the gymnast wrote: "Be better in real life than on social media." More after the photo.
Nastia gained over 14,000 likes in a day, also catching a like from Olympic gymnast
Real life for Nastia comes multi-faceted. The sneaker designer, who has a sell-out collab with APL, also dabbles in skincare via her Volition range. She's also not forgotten her past.
Speaking to Forbes in 2020, Liukin revealed:
“My entire career, I wasn't the standard gymnast type. I was taller, lankier, skinnier, didn't really have the muscle or the quickness or the speed or the power that you're really supposed to have. Yet I became an Olympic all-around gold medalist. A lot of odds were against me going in to the Olympics, and I wasn't the favorite to win. But those lessons taught me so much.”
It was after her retirement that Nastia also opened up on keeping up her gymnast body after having quit the beam. Speaking to The Cut, the blonde dished on her current setup, stating:
"I followed a strict plan for 22 years," adding: "Some days that’s just getting in 20 minutes of some kind of workout, maybe it’s in my hotel room or my apartment or going for a quick jog."