Gymnast Nastia Liukin Ups Her Game In Backless Bodysuit

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is proving it's worth being better "in real life" than on social media. The five-time Olympic medalist and fashionista has been making 2022 headlines galore for her Mexico bikinis, but it was a throwback vibe in her Monday Instagram share. Posting for her 1.1 million followers, the 2008 all-around champion shared a photo fans might remember, and it came with a backless bodysuit look and a killer attitude.

Check out the photo, plus Nastia's best below.