White House Press Secretary Slams Trump Over Poll on the Taylor Swift-Biden Conspiracy Theory

While the Super Bowl frenzy has ended, the world of right-wing conspiracy theories continues to buzz with speculations about Taylor Swift and the 2024 presidential election. According to Mediaite, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently lambasted former President Donald Trump in response to a reporter's inquiry regarding a poll revealing that 1 in 5 Americans entertain the notion of a 'covert' plan involving Swift's fame to aid in the reelection of President Joe Biden. This belief appears to be particularly prevalent among Trump supporters and stems from a recent poll conducted by Monmouth University.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch

The survey revealed that a significant majority—71%—of those who believe in the alleged government use of Swift to assist Biden were Republicans. According to the New York Times, 83% of those who embraced this unfounded theory indicated they were likely to vote for former President Trump in November.

Reporter: “When the Chiefs are invited to the White House, does the White House intend to also invite Taylor Swift?”



WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre: “That’s going to be up to the Chiefs, and obviously their decision to figure out who’s going to come with them.” pic.twitter.com/vQILgTkgey — The Recount (@therecount) February 12, 2024

There was also a correlation with the denial of the 2020 election, as 73% of respondents who bought into the Swift conspiracy theory also believed the fallacy—promoted by Trump and others—that the previous presidential election was fraudulent. As such, during Wednesday's White House press briefing, NYT reporter Hailey Fuchs cited the poll's findings and inquired whether the White House was 'concerned' about these results.

Fuchs said, "A new poll found that nearly 1 in 5 Americans believe that Taylor Swift is part of a plot to help President Biden win the election. This conspiracy is particularly resonating with voters believe the 2020 election was stolen. Is the White House concerned at all about this conspiracy theory and the fact that so many Americans believe it?"

This is insane.

18% of Americans believe Taylor Swift is part of a covert government plan to reelect President Biden, a new Monmouth University Poll found.



39% of American adults have a favorable impression of Swift. Only 13% hold an unfavorable view of her. pic.twitter.com/nSqB5zCyiv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 14, 2024

Jean-Pierre then drew a parallel to the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, linking them to the false belief that the election had been stolen. She said, "Look, I mean, we’ve talked about this before. Obviously what we saw on January 6th, 2021 spoke to, spoke to that." She added, "It was an attack on our democracy, and the 2,000-plus, angry mob that was there, was there falsely believing that they it was their right, or they could be able to turn over an election that was, by the way, you know, there were Republican judges, Democrat judges, many others who said, it was, one of the safest elections, that we’ve had, and that the results obviously were the results of 2020."

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans believe Taylor Swift is part of a 2024 plot to help Joe Biden



The poll also found that approximately two-thirds, 68%, of Americans say they approve of Swift encouraging her listeners to vote in the upcoming elections. — All Sports Live crackstreams (@Crackstreams_tv) February 15, 2024

Biden's Press Secretary added, "The president speaks to this all the time. The president has made really critical key remarks about that. And does — Americans care about — you have a majority of Americans who actually believe that we need to protect our democracy. We need to protect our freedom." She further stated, "Anything else look, you know, the Taylor Swift conspiracy, that’s for others to speak to. I’m not going to speak to that from here."

Meanwhile, Biden also took a dig at the conspiracy theory in his first TikTok video before the Super Bowl. In the video, the narrator questioned, "Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl. Or the Chiefs just being a good football team?" To this, Biden said, "I’d get in trouble if I told you." The narrator then asked him to select one between Trump and Biden. Biden replied, "Are you kidding? Biden!"