When Trump Called Tiffany 'Great' After Ex-Assistant Claimed He Avoids Photos Due to Her Weight

In 2019, former President Donald Trump cleared the air about his daughter Tiffany Trump as his former personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, reportedly made several revelations about ex-POTUS' comments about her. It eventually resulted in Westerhout losing her job at the White House. The story began when Westerhout had dinner with a few reporters. Westerhout claimed Trump didn't like being photographed with Tiffany and the reason is because he thought she was overweight. Westerhout also supposedly joked that Trump couldn't pick Tiffany out of a crowd.

These comments quickly made headlines, Trump responded swiftly to defend his daughter. "I'm going to say it's just absolutely false. She is a wonderful person. She studies so hard. She's a great student. And she's just a great - she's a great person. So I look forward to talking to her. I'll be talking to her as soon as I get - and I love Tiffany. Tiffany is a great person," he told reporters and denied the claims about not wanting to be in photos with her. He even mentioned that Tiffany was scheduled to call him later that day, "She’s going to be calling me back as soon as we get to Camp David," as per the Washington Examiner.

Tiffany Trump had nothing to say about her relationship with her dad or what he's like as a father. All she did was repeat Trump's paranoid conspiracy theories about the media and the opposition. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/uaD7iVHmmn — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 26, 2020

Trump acknowledged the situation with Westerhout was "unfortunate" and suggested she might have been drinking when she made the comments. Despite this, he wished her well and noted she had always done a good job for him. Trump criticized the press for leaking an off-the-record conversation, "I think the press is very dishonest because it was supposed to be off-the-record. But still, you don't say things like she said." He also said Westerhout shouldn't have said those "hurtful" things.

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Tiffany is 30 years old and a graduate of law school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She's Trump's only child from his marriage to Marla Maples. Unlike her older siblings, Tiffany grew up mostly on the West Coast, away from the Trump family spotlight. The incident highlighted the complex dynamics of the Trump family. Tiffany has often seemed less visible compared to her half-siblings, especially Ivanka Trump. Westerhout reportedly claimed she had a closer relationship with Trump than both Tiffany and Ivanka. This comment, if true, hints at the behind-the-scenes tensions in the family.

Trump took to Twitter to further address the situation. His tweet said, "While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!" This public show of support seemed aimed at quashing any doubts about his feelings for his youngest daughter, as per The Wral.