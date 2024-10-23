A Teenage Ivanka Broke Hearts With Unexpected Remark About Ivana Trump: "I Wish My Mother..."

In a revelation that sheds light on Ivanka Trump's complex family dynamics, a poignant moment from her teenage years has surfaced in a book, Kushner Inc., that unveiled a poignant remark about her relationship with her mother, Ivana Trump, known for her bold personality and public presence. The 2019 book claimed that Ivanka did not always spend as much time with her father, who was away for a large portion of her early life. According to author Vicky Ward, Ivanka lived an isolated childhood due to her mother's apparent lack of interest in her life.

Ivana Trump and her daughter Ivanka pose at her birthday celebration on February 3, 1999, in New York City. (Image Source: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Ivanka's school classmate recalled a painful story she told her when they were teenagers. Ivanka received a complaint from her acquaintance stating that her mother was 'overly critical' while visiting her home. Ivanka is said to have replied, "I wish my mother showed that much interest in me." This friend and Ivanka went to an elite all-girls school, Chapin School, in Manhattan. Ivanka later moved to Choate Rosemary Hall, a boarding school in Connecticut, at 15. She was allegedly 'asked not to return' to Chapin after repeatedly skipping classes for her modeling work.

Suffice it to say that the bond between Ivana and Ivanka was not the typical mother-daughter one. In fact, in one particular instance that shed light on their relationship, Ivana's 'flaunt them while you've got them' attitude was something Ivanka had an issue with. "My miniskirts weren't mini enough," the former White House advisor said once, as reported by The New York Times.

Another acquaintance of Ivanka's, a New York real estate heir, offered insight into the impact of her parents' absence on her. "The dysfunction and loneliness of Ivanka’s family, the absence of her parents from her life, put her in a situation where she was vulnerable," they stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Nikki Haskell, a family friend, also stated succinctly, "Donald was there when he was there." Furthermore, the tour guide found it 'weird' that Ivanka showed up in a big white limousine by herself when she first started at her new school. They said, "I felt really bad," to Kushner Inc. author Ward. "The white limo just sat there and waited. She was very nice. She was very shy, she was very quiet."

I wrote #KushnerInc in part to pierce the narrative that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been moderating influences on the president. They are far from stabilizing forces. They are, in fact, his chief enablers. I show that in example after example in my book. — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) March 12, 2019

Speaking of her mother, Ivanka stated in a statement to The New York Post, "Wicked. Vim. Vigor. She brought joy and self-confidence. Understand it stemmed from her birth and upbringing. She came from a communist country. From denial. Being nothing. Having nothing. The Czech Republic background was her rationale for loving the fine things. For what was rich? What spelled glamour? Seeing the best is what defined who she was... Yes, she was bold. But no matter what, where, or who she was, she was always there for us. Always The Person to go to. If need be she’d act as the housekeeper. And did. Be the one to wash the dishes — and did."

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.