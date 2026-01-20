Ivanka Trump Sends Subtle Signal Amid Feud Rumors With Dad Donald

Last night, a rare occurrence was seen when Donald Trump decided to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship with his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. She had been away from the spotlight for months, but yesterday she decided to make headlines, appearing side-by-side with her father.

In a viral clip on X, Donald Trump could be seen waving at the fans in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. His daughter, wearing a black dress with her matching black sunglasses, gleefully waved at the camera. They were joined by Ivanka Trump’s family members, including her husband, Jared Kushner, and her son and his three grandchildren.

The internet felt divided over his presence at the game, with one X user tweeting, “Imagine trying to start a world war and then ESPN hits you with the ‘look where else he is’ tweet.” Another X user wrote, “Imagine knowing the things Ivanka knows about Donald Trump and still letting him near your children!”

Another netizen tweeted, “AND EVERYONE CHEERED!!!!!!! Don’t forget that because the media wants to portray it like we don’t like him.” Nevertheless, fans were ecstatic to see them together, seemingly putting aside rumors of a feud, as Ivanka had lately been absent from events attended by Melania.

For years, the 44-year-old was shown as Trump’s golden child, and her contribution was immaculate in the 2016 campaign to get the favor of female voters. However, when he left the office in 2021, Ivanka Trump decided to leave the world of politics behind and focus on her life and growing her family. She said, as per Good Morning America,

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

The comment was a bombshell, revealing her deliberate choice to walk away from her father’s billion-dollar empire. In 2025, the rumors of their ongoing feud reignited when they reappeared together in a UFC event, but it quickly sparked speculations when he overlooked his daughter’s son, Joseph Frederick Kushner, who had approached him for a handshake.

“We have to get Elon with his boy.” Trump snubs his daughter Ivanka to bring Elon Musk into family portrait instead. pic.twitter.com/d26oPihrOB — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 12, 2024

The cameras captured her eye-roll at her father’s behavior before she turned to comfort her son. Additionally, she had started maintaining her distance from him during the legal battles as well, where she vehemently kept her name away from her father’s business.

While the father and daughter have appeared together, one should not expect her to return to the White House anytime soon. Appearing as a guest on the Him & Her podcast, the former Advisor wants to keep her name separate from politics, claiming that the world’s “darkness” is not welcomed in her current life. She said,

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

With that being said, neither of them has commented about not seeing eye-to-eye. In fact, Ivanka Trump has sung praises about her dad in an Instagram post, and in another, he was posing with his grandson, and they played football together. These instances put the rumor to rest and showcase how staying away from her father’s spotlight can cause unnecessary drama.