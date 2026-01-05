Ivanka Trump’s Unexpected Move Following Donald Trump’s Venezuela Attack Raises Eyebrows

President Donald Trump has ensured that he remains in the news 24/7 without any break. Besides making headlines for his visibly declining health, his ties with the late s– offender Jeffrey Epstein, and his bizarre speeches at different events, Trump is now all over the media because of the attacks that the U.S. carried out in Venezuela, followed by the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump, who had previously demanded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in single-handedly stopping different wars during his second term, did not hesitate to carry on massive immigration raids in the country and then boasted about the same as his “success.” While both of his older sons were on board with him regarding the attacks, his daughter Ivanka Trump chose a different stance.

It is important to note here that Ivanka has always made a separate path for herself, even while sharing a publicly cordial relationship with her father. She had also served in Trump’s cabinet during his first term, but then, when he returned as the President for his second term, she did not return to her political career. While there might be different reasons behind Ivanka’s choice not to return to the office, one of them could very likely be her disagreement with Trump on major policies and his politics.

Ivanka has famously dated people who were vocally against Trump. Her choices and decisions have always shown that while she was a part of the Trump family, she was not scared to stand on her own ground when she deemed fit. Her reaction after Trump’s attacks on Venezuela, which is starkly different from her brothers, only proves that point further.

While two of Trump’s older sons gushed over their father’s move, Ivanka chose silence. She did not comment on the attacks, neither criticizing nor praising them. Instead, she posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram from 2025 with her loved ones with the caption, “Starting the year surrounded by family, fresh air, and grateful hearts.”

The pictures featured her husband, her children, and others. There was also an image of the moon from between the clouds that Ivanka posted, as the caption read, “The Wolf Moon rising. January’s full moon, marking the start of the new year!”

While Ivanka chose silence and decided to post other pictures on her social media, Donald Trump Jr. was visibly excited about the U.S. strikes on Venezuela. Taking to X, he posted, “In all fairness, there’s tens of thousands of Venezuelans in NYC and hundreds of thousands in other cities all over America because they had to flee the dictatorial regime there. The people of Venezuela and all the actual Venezuelans in South Florida that I’ve seen are ecstatic.”

Besides X, he posted on Facebook, writing, “If we have to go [to] war, and sometimes we do. I like my wars measured in minutes not decades.” Eric Trump also shared the same enthusiasm, as he reshared Trump’s announcement about the raid and then added, “The ‘FAFO’ (F*** Around and Find Out) era continues.”

By taking a stance completely different from her brother, Ivanka has proved once again that she is not of the herd mentality and will maintain her own position when it comes to her own father’s actions.