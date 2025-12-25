2026 New Year Giveaway
Ivanka Trump’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ Features 24/7 Security, Golf Course, Country Club & More — Inside Her Lavish Hideaway

Published on: December 25, 2025 at 5:01 AM ET

A peek into Ivanka Trump's lavish Florida retreat.

Inside Ivanka Trump's lavish Florida bunker (Image Source: @IvankaTrump/ @DailyMail via X.com)

Ivanka Trump is the owner of an ultra-exclusive “billionaire bunker,” one of the only 41 waterfront estates located on Florida’s coast. Here’s everything you need to know about the bunker that stands amongst the properties housing some of the most high-profile names in the US.

The bunker is located on Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island that gazes over the Biscayne Bay. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, former NFL athlete Tom Brady, and Ivanka Trump are some of the A-list residents of the island.

Owning your own house on the island comes with its own perks, like 24/7 protection, a private membership country club, and an 18-hole golf course. The residents of the island are protected by a 13-person police squad at all times.

Additionally, a marine team is appointed to patrol the waters surrounding the island. The island also has a radar technology that is able to detect individuals from 1,000 meters away. The technology has reportedly been developed by a former Israeli Defense Forces commander.

According to reports, the island has 85 residents. A solitary bridge connects the residents of the island to the mainland. Law enforcement monitors the bridge as well, making it impossible for non-residents to access the island.

The properties are located on the east, south, and west coastlines of the island to make sure that every homeowner has a clear view of the ocean. In 2023, Jeff Bezos reportedly bought a house on the island for $68 million.

Later, he bought a 19,064-square-foot property adjacent to his house for $79 million. According to a report by The New York Post, the former Amazon CEO likely plans on demolishing both the existing mansions and building a single one.

Julio Iglesias, a Spanish singer and songwriter, is one of the island’s oldest residents. The Spaniard bought the property in 1979 for a reported $650,000. This is a bargain considering that Bezos paid $68 million for his 9,259-square-foot property.

Iglesias, who had similar plans to Bezos, bought more land on the island and expanded his estate into an 8-acre one, according to The Express. In 2017, the singer put the four parcels he had later bought on sale for $150 million.

Jill Eber, of The Jills Zeder Group, spoke to the Miami Herald to reveal why the estate remains unsold to date. “The reality is that there are very few buyers for a sale that large,” Eber revealed.

On the other hand, Iglesias’ 80,000 square-foot estate that he also put up for sale was bought off by Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. The couple reportedly bought the estate for $31.8 million in 2o20. Half a year later, they invested another $24 million to expand their property.

