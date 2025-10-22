Ivanka Trump Once Had a Crush on Axl Rose — The Rockstar Who Trashed Her Dad

As a member of the Trump family, Ivanka Trump continues to be under the spotlight, for one reason or the other. Recently, she is being widely discussed because of her previous relationships after her brother Eric Trump revealed an unexpected teenage crush she once had.

Eric’s recent memoir, Under Siege, discusses how Ivanka, as a teenager, was infatuated with Axl Rose, the notorious Guns N’ Roses frontman. Eric recalls Ivanka’s room in Trump Tower featuring a signed poster of Rose, complete with his bandana, tattoos, and rockstar swagger.

What really got the internet talking, however, wasn’t just Ivanka’s admiration for the rock star, but the fact that Axl Rose is known for his outspoken dislike of President Donald Trump. At a 2016 Mexico City concert, Rose encouraged the crowd to destroy a piñata that looked like Trump.

In 2018, he also tweeted that Ivanka’s role in Trump’s administration was “inappropriate,” further fueling the notion that Ivanka has a penchant for men hostile to her father.

When Daily Mail readers caught wind of Eric’s revelation, reactions ranged from pure surprise to harsh criticism. “I didn’t see that coming… Ivanka had curious taste as a young girl,” one comment read.

For many, the news triggered memories of another of Ivanka’s supposed romantic connections, with legendary music producer Quincy Jones. In a widely-circulated 2018 interview with Vulture, Jones himself shared that he once went on a date with Ivanka around 2006.

He claimed fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger arranged the meeting through his daughter, Kidada. Jones didn’t hold back his praise, calling Ivanka “attractive” and saying she had “the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life.”

Now, the one thing common between both Jones and Rose is their open disliking of Trump. Talking about Trump, Jones mentioned him as “a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

The music mogul also said, “He’s just telling uneducated rednecks what they want to hear.” Some reports cast doubt on the story at the time, quoting an unnamed source as saying, “This story is not true.”

Jones, however, stood by his version. He continued his criticism of Trump throughout his life and even donated to Kamala Harris’ campaign in 2019. Jones also kept speaking openly against Trump’s presidency until his own death in 2024.

This apparent pattern in Ivanka’s love life, linking herself to men who publicly disparage her father, has sparked a barrage of commentary online. “Most people hate Don. She can’t eliminate everyone,” read one remark. Another dismissed the drama with humor, “I hear she had a crush on Big Bird when she was 3 years old and Big Bird is a Trump hater.”

A more critical voice said, “I love Trump but Ivanka is repulsive—grabbing fame and turning on her father—go away! How did the Trump boys turn out so well and Ivanka so self-obsessed.”

The discussion was further fueled recently when Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted near Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a charity event in Atlantic City. The Carters, well-known Democratic supporters, were reportedly seated at the same table, which led to netizens observing the same pattern of Ivanka associating herself with people who openly criticize her father.

However, such continuous drama has not stopped Ivanka from talking about her loyalty to her family and also the kind of toxicity that politics brings. On the Him & Her Show podcast in January, she explained, “There’s a darkness in that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.” She added, “Some people love the gladiator aspect of it — the fight. That was never me.”

Her words show she understands the complexity of the family she is a part of and yet she is ready to stand her own ground and make her own choices, including in matters of the heart​.