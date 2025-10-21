MAGA Extremist Nick Fuentes Turns on Trump: ‘He’s Not Right in the Head’

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes, once one of Donald Trump’s loudest cheerleaders, has turned on the president, calling him “a weird guy” who is “not right in the head.” The comments, made during a recent livestream, mark one of the most striking splits yet between Trump and the fringe MAGA figures who helped build his online following.

In the broadcast, Fuentes accused Trump of losing his edge and appearing mentally diminished. “Something is wrong with him, man,” Fuentes said. “He’s not right in the head. He’s just slow and monotonous and repeats himself and seems to really not know what’s going on.” He added that Trump was “a lot more sharp” ten years ago but now comes across as “confused” and “out of it.”

The remarks come as Fuentes, a white nationalist who leads the extremist “Groyper” movement, has grown increasingly critical of Trump’s leadership and direction. Once a staunch ally, Fuentes has in recent months accused Trump of betraying his populist base and softening his agenda. His frustration appeared to boil over this week, with the controversial livestream quickly making the rounds across far-right networks and social media.

Something is not right with Trump… “The way that he’s always glazing himself and repeats himself. He’s not right in the head.” pic.twitter.com/oHksiLQ3Uo — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) October 18, 2025

Fuentes’ rant represents a deeper fracture within Trump’s online base. For years, he and other far-right influencers served as digital foot soldiers for Trump’s campaigns, helping to amplify his message and attack political opponents. But that alliance has eroded as Trump’s team seeks to distance itself from extremist figures who have become political liabilities.

Analysts say Fuentes’ criticism reflects a growing rift inside the movement. “These kinds of comments signal that parts of the far-right ecosystem are no longer united around Trump,” said one political observer. “They’re testing how far they can go in attacking him without losing their audiences.”

Fuentes’ grievances go beyond politics. He has publicly blasted Trump over issues ranging from the handling of classified documents to his unwillingness to release certain files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In one earlier tirade, Fuentes accused Trump of running “the biggest scam in American history” and claimed the MAGA movement had become “a grift.”

So far, Trump and his campaign have ignored Fuentes’ latest comments, likely hoping to avoid drawing more attention to a figure widely condemned for his antisemitic and racist rhetoric. But the incident underscores how fragile Trump’s once ironclad grip on the far-right internet has become.

For Fuentes, the attack also serves as a way to reassert relevance. After being banned from major platforms, he’s relied on attention-grabbing outbursts to keep his audience engaged. This latest round of criticism has done just that, igniting fresh debates about Trump’s judgment, his mental sharpness, and the growing disillusionment among some of his most extreme former supporters.

“He’s a weird guy,” Fuentes repeated during his stream. “He’s not right in the head.”

Whether his remarks stem from genuine concern or calculated provocation, the message resonated with a segment of Trump’s base already questioning whether their onetime champion has lost his touch. For a movement built on loyalty and spectacle, it’s a sign that the cracks are starting to show.