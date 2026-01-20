Donald Trump Targets Ilhan Omar as “Fake Sleazebag” Amid Minnesota Protests, Fraud Case

U.S. President Donald Trump continued his social media attacks on Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling her a “Fake Sleazebag” in a Truth Social post on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. ET, Trump said he had watched footage of the church protest in St. Paul, Minn., where protestors interrupted a January 18 service. Protestors yelled phrases such as “ICE OUT” and accused a Cities Church pastor of cooperating with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon attended the protest and documented it live, though one of the pastors asked him and the protestors to leave.

“These people are professionals!” Trump wrote. “No person acts the way they act. They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing. They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the country.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced on Monday that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is investigating the protesters for potentially violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act of 1994. The FACE Act prohibits protesters from using force against, obstructing, or attempting to intimidate anyone operating at reproductive health clinics or places of worship.

Trump then turned his anger to Omar and Gov. Tim Walz, both of whom he believes should be punished. Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 100 individuals in connection with fraud tied to Minnesota social services programs, including child care, food, autism programs, and housing. Many of those arrested are of Somali descent, as is Omar. Trump and the U.S. government allege the fraud could total as much as $19 million.

Walz announced earlier this month that he will not run for re-election. Omar has not indicated that she intends to step down.

“Investigate these corrupt politicians, and do it now!” Trump said. He also questioned Omar’s net worth, which various news outlets alleged could be as high as $30 million. Omar denied those accusations as “ridiculous” and “categorically false.”

Omar has been a frequent target of Trump in recent months, especially amid the ongoing ICE activity in Minnesota. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have arrested over 10,000 illegal aliens in Minneapolis, including 3,000 since Operation Metro Surge began in early December.

Trump has repeatedly said that Omar should be imprisoned or deported. Omar was born in Somalia and has been a U.S. citizen since 2000.

“She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Sunday.

Although Omar had not yet responded to Trump’s latest post as of publication, she has regularly stood her ground. She recently criticized Trump in a January 17 interview with MS Now, arguing that he “is itching” for the anti-ICE protests to turn into riots so that he can invoke the Insurrection Act, which would deploy active military personnel to Minneapolis.

The anti-ICE protests began in December and have continued throughout the new year, with tension increasing following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in her car earlier this month. ICE and DHS allege that Good, who had just put her vehicle into drive, was shot in self-defense after what the government believed to be an attempt at committing an act of domestic terrorism.