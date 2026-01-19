Nicki Minaj Unleashes on Don Lemon After Viral Church Incident: “How Dare You?”

Disclaimer: This article references anti-LGBTQ commentary.

Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj blasted veteran reporter Don Lemon in an X post Monday morning, hours after the former CNN anchor went viral for his role in an alleged anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church.

Protesters interrupted a Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul on January 18, yelling phrases such as “ICE OUT” and accusing a pastor of cooperating with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. Lemon, now an independent journalist after CNN fired him in 2023, followed the protesters and documented their actions on social media.

Lemon spoke with one of the pastors, who repeatedly asked him and the protesters to leave. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon wrote on X that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is investigating the protesters for potentially violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act of 1994. The FACE Act prohibits protesters from using force against, obstructing, or attempting to intimidate anyone operating at reproductive health clinics or places of worship.

As of publication, no protesters had been arrested. It is also unclear whether Lemon could face charges if he was present solely to report on the situation.

At 12:24 a.m. ET Monday, Minaj fired off an X post criticizing Lemon, including a homophobic comment about the 59-year-old reporter. Lemon came out as gay in 2011 and married his partner in 2024.

“HOW DARE YOU?” Minaj wrote. “I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

Lemon had not responded to Minaj as of publication. The “Super Bad” rapper’s post had nearly 600,000 views as of Monday morning.

Minaj might get her wish, at least regarding the protesters. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on X Sunday night that she had spoken with the pastor about the situation.

“Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law,” Bondi said. “If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails.”

Sunday’s church incident occurred as the St. Paul Downtown DoubleTree and InterContinental St. Paul reportedly temporarily closed, citing heightened public safety concerns amid the presence of ICE agents. The Department of Homeland Security told NewsNation’s Ali Bradley that the hotels received bomb threats.

In a statement to Bradley, DHS called the bomb threats “a horrifying consequence of the out-of-control rhetoric we are seeing and another example of the length that agitators will go to try and stop law enforcement from removing rapists, murders, and drug dealers from Minnesota streets.”

Lemon worked at CNN from 2006 through 2023 and served as one of the network’s more prominent anchors. However, his final years at CNN were marred by allegations of misogyny and unethical journalism, most notably during the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax.

