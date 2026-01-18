St. Paul DoubleTree by Hilton Cancels ICE Agent Bookings Over Safety Concerns

A DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in St. Paul, Minn., is temporarily closing, citing heightened public safety concerns amid the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared a letter the St. Paul Downtown DoubleTree sent to guests on Sunday, January 18. The letter informed guests that their reservations would be canceled at noon local time, with the hotel saying the decision was made “out of care for you, our team members, and the surrounding community.”

Melugin said that when he contacted the hotel, staff confirmed it was no longer accepting bookings and referred callers to other hotels. He added that the InterContinental St. Paul made a similar decision.

“An agent who talked to the front desk manager [at the InterContinental] says he was told it was done to protect staff because they have been getting threats from unknown individuals for lodging DHS agents,” Melugin reported.

NEW: I’m told multiple ICE agents with rooms booked at the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton received this notice today that their rooms are being cancelled & the hotel will temporarily close “due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul.” I called the hotel &… pic.twitter.com/wNGsLq0vDt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 18, 2026

NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley reported that sources told her government employees were required to leave the DoubleTree by noon, while other guests were allowed to remain. Although the hotel offered refunds or covered the first night at another hotel, it was unclear how much notice government employees received before being asked to vacate.

Melugin’s X post had over 450,000 views in nearly three hours, with many responses condemning the hotels. Neither Hilton nor the InterContinental had publicly addressed the temporary closures as of publication. Earlier this month, Hilton parted ways with a Hampton Inn in Minneapolis after the property declined to accommodate ICE agents.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” conservative content creator Ryan Fournier wrote on X. “While our brave ICE agents are on the front lines in Minnesota to restore law and order and clean up the mess left by the radical left, this hotel is turning its back on them.”

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized Minnesota officials in recent weeks, again targeted the state government in a Truth Social post Sunday morning. Minneapolis has seen anti-ICE protests for several weeks, with tensions escalating after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good earlier this month.

St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton is canceling the rooms of ICE agents and the hotel will temporarily close “due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul.” Per @BillMelugin_ On scene now https://t.co/tEvh1icU7G pic.twitter.com/U74sbIoRA9 — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) January 18, 2026

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have alleged that an agent shot Good after she attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon, an allegation tied to claims of domestic terrorism. Video footage shows Good placing her vehicle into drive while one agent’s arm was inside the car, and another agent stood directly in front of the vehicle.

“Why is Minnesota fighting this?” Trump wrote in a post referencing Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar. “Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?”

As of January 18, ICE had announced more than 2,500 arrests of undocumented immigrants since Operation Metro Surge officially began on Dec. 1. An updated total was not publicly available as of Sunday afternoon, with the most recent figures released on Wednesday, January 14.