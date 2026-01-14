Donald Trump Rips “Disgusting” Ilhan Omar, “Moronic” Tim Walz in Latest Minnesota Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump had strong words for Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and Gov. Tim Walz in a Truth Social post on Tuesday amid the state’s various ongoing problems, including anti-ICE protests and an alleged fraud scandal.

Shortly after promising that Minnesota would soon receive a “day of reckoning,” Trump referred to the North Star State as “Trump Country.” He accused “corrupt counties” of swinging Minnesota’s 2024 presidential election to Kamala Harris, who won the state by 4.24 points, and then blamed those results on Omar, whom he called “disgusting.”

Trump then directed his anger at Walz, who recently announced he will not run for re-election.

“Moronic Tim Walz has allowed Minnesota to become overrun by Somali fraudsters who steal from American Taxpayers, and take advantage of our generosity,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Tim is completely incompetent, which is why he lost big time last year, and bowing out of Re-Election is the only good decision he has ever made.”

Neither Omar nor Walz had publicly responded to Trump’s post as of publication.

Trump’s comments come amid a hectic period in Minnesota. In the last month alone, federal prosecutors have charged nearly 100 individuals in connection with fraud tied to Minnesota social services programs, including child care, food, autism programs, and housing; an ICE agent fatally shot a Minneapolis woman; and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested dozens of undocumented immigrants over the past weekend.

Minneapolis officials said 30 people were arrested during last weekend’s protests regarding the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot in her car on January 7. ICE and the U.S. government have described the shooting as self-defense. Officials have accused Good of intending to use her vehicle as a weapon in an act of domestic terrorism; videos show Good attempting to drive away from ICE agents, one of whom had an arm inside the car. Another agent was directly in front of the vehicle when Good put it into drive.

There are no violent riots in Minneapolis like you wanted, the only violence we have seen is from your agents terrorizing people. Our neighbors are showing up with love and protection for one another. Love and compassion has always been our North Star. https://t.co/BRweKIxk5y — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 11, 2026

Omar called out Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News last weekend, saying it was “not acceptable” for them to accuse Good of domestic terrorism without there being clear proof.

“And so, if they’re saying that we shouldn’t believe our eyes, then let the investigation take place before you characterize this mother of three as a domestic terrorist,” Omar said. “Prove to us what documentation you have.”

The fraud scandal also remains a high-priority situation for the U.S. government. Roughly 60 people have been convicted so far, and most defendants are of Somali descent. Prosecutors estimate that the total amount of fraud could reach $9 billion, dating back to 2021.

“Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people,” Trump wrote on Tuesday.