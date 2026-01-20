Trump Claims He’s Not Obligated to Think of Peace After Humiliating Snub

More than making America immigrant-free, Donald Trump is obsessed with winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Despite his stated belief that he performed strongly in his second term as president, he has failed to win the prize. The snub was personal for him, and he sent an unhinged letter to Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway.

In the aftermath of his comments, he did not apologize for his previous actions and doubled down on the conspiracy theory of the Norwegian government plotting against him. The POTUS spoke to the press right before boarding Air Force One, calling out Norway and saying he does not “care” what its officials say. He said,

“If anybody thinks that Norway does not control the Nobel Prize, they are just kidding. They have a board, but it is controlled by Norway, and I don’t care what Norway says.”

The unexpected move sent waves across the internet. One social media user wrote, “Obama winning that prize and him not literally broke this man’s brain.” Another user tweeted, “He’s mad Norway didn’t give him the prize, and now the whole planet will pay for it … Get this psychopath out!” Another user expressed their disappointment in him for wanting the Nobel Peace Prize and asked him, “Where’s the President’s self respect? Damn!”

imagine losing sleep over what norway thinks about you — Oryon (@Oryonfinance) January 20, 2026

The flaring comments of Donald Trump come right after sending a letter to Jonas Gahr Støre, pointing fingers at him on how he pulled the strings to prevent him from winning the award. He claimed that during his tenure, he did an outstanding job of stopping “8 wars.”

But for his recent actions, he no longer feels an “obligation to think purely of Peace.” He emphasized his notion of making decisions aiming solely for the well-being of the United States of America. Once again, he reiterated that he is going to have “Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

As per Bloomberg, the Prime Minister of Norway mentioned that he has “clearly explained” to President Trump that an independent Nobel Committee awards the honor. He has no say on who receives the award, but it is as clear as day that the U.S. President does not believe his words.

Last week, Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, met with Trump at the White House and presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize. The decision to gift him the prize came after he ordered a military strike in the South American country and captured President Nicolás Maduro.

During an interview, Machado explained that the medal was a “recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom,” and called him the “heir of Washington.” Disappointing or not, this does not mean that the Nobel Peace Prize is now won by Donald Trump.

REPORTER: “Did you offer to President Trump your Nobel Peace Prize?” MARÍA CORINA MACHADO: “I presented the President of the United States the medal…the Nobel Peace Prize.” “Two hundred years ago, General Lafayette gave Simón Bolívar a medal with George Washington’s face on… pic.twitter.com/xR69XpQCk8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 16, 2026

The Norwegian Nobel Committee was forced to issue a statement, where they had to make things transparent. The statement clearly stated that the “facts are clear and well established,” and once the prize is announced, its ownership can’t be revoked, shared, or transferred to others.

To make the statement all the more humiliating, they concluded that their decision is final and stands till the end of time. Perhaps that indicates why President Trump is fuming and firing shots at the Norwegian government.