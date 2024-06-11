When Salma Hayek Alleged Donald Trump Courted Her After First Befriending Her Beau

In 2017, on The Daily Show with host Trevor Noah, Salma Hayek detailed former President Donald Trump's efforts to woo her. She recounted an occasion from years ago when she and her then-boyfriend—whom she chose not to name—were chilly, and Trump allegedly offered her his jacket.

The actress claimed that Trump spoke to her partner at length, requested their phone numbers, and extended an invitation to stay at his hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, whenever they were in town. He later, to her surprise, instead of contacting her partner, called her.

.@SalmaHayek explains what it's like to be hit on by Donald Trump. https://t.co/8I78qVzVSP pic.twitter.com/O4h2h1c5qX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 9, 2017

As reported by The Daily Mail, Hayek revealed on the show, "Now he's calling [me] and he's inviting me out, and I said, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend'". She stated that Trump allegedly responded with, "'He's not good enough for you. He's not important. He's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.'"

Salma missed the opportunity of being the first lady! — rabbit (@rabbithasan) June 10, 2017

Hayek, who has been married to Francois-Henri Pinault since 2009, argued that Trump understandably took offense to her rejection. Having turned down his courtship efforts, she claimed that he subsequently concocted a tabloid article about her in The National Enquirer to force her into dating him.

She drew the alarming conclusion on a Spanish radio program. As per Buzzfeed, she ranted, "[Trump] said that he wouldn’t go out with me because I was too short. Later, he called and left me a message. 'Can you believe this? Who would say this? I don't want people to think this about you.' He thought that I would try to go out with him, so people wouldn't think that's why he wouldn't go out with me."

But that's not all. A 2008 charity event hosted by Madonna and Gucci included an auction for a tour of the Chateau Latour vineyard and dinner with Hayek, among other items. After using his organization to place a bid, Trump ultimately won the award but stood Hayek up. Fast forward 9 years, in 2017, Hayek strongly opposed Trump's plan to construct a wall around Mexico, her home country.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

She told People magazine at the time, "We have to talk about smart reforms because it’s very necessary. There are smarter ways we can come up with to control immigration and do immigration reform that is much more beneficial for America. For example, there’s a lot of work for farmers in this country and there are not enough farmers for all the work there is.

A lot of the people who do not want to be involved in the drug industry of Mexico are very skilled farmers. They do not want to participate in that so some of them are here...The people that come, don’t necessarily want to stay — they would be happy to come and work at the time of the harvest and go back to their country. America can benefit from these expert workers and they can pay taxes that can benefit America."