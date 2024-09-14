Melania Trump Defended Donald Trump, Says He Was ‘Egged On’ Into ‘Boy Talk' After Infamous Tapes

The former First Lady Melania Trump is popularly known for her successful career as a model back in the 90s until she became romantically involved with her now-husband Donald Trump. Lately, Melania has kept herself from the spotlight, especially since her husband’s slew of legal affairs came to light. Although she has refrained from commenting on the matters mentioned, it isn’t her first rodeo when it comes to defending him or rather standing up for him.

Back in 2016, the GOP member was under scrutiny after accusations of sexual misconduct against him arose from multiple women. This wouldn’t have been easy on his wife, but it didn’t stop her from sharing her perspective on those allegations. According to a 2016 article by CNN, it was the first time she had decided to share her thoughts and opinions about her husband since the aforementioned allegations surfaced. In an interview with then-news anchor Anderson Cooper, she claimed to 'believe' her husband.

“I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

Furthermore, the former First Lady strongly alleged, “This was all organized by the opposition.” Melania was asked to recall if her husband had ever made any offensive or perhaps even insensitive remarks against women in private. To this, Melania responded, “No, no, that’s why I was surprised because I said I don’t know that person that would talk that way, and that he would say that kind of stuff in private.”

The former First Lady cemented her claims by deducing her husband’s words to mere ‘boy talk’. She explained, “The boys, the way they talk when they grow up, and they want to sometimes show each other ‘Oh, this and that’ and talking about girls. But, yes, I was surprised, of course.”

This comment from the former FLOTUS came after a tape featuring the entrepreneur discussing some rather sexually aggressive remarks against women. This later became known as the Access Hollywood Tape from 2005, as per The Washington Post. Concerning the aforementioned statements, Melania recalled having a conversation with Donald, “I said to my husband that, you know, the language was inappropriate. It’s not acceptable. And I was surprised because that is not the same man that I know.”

Moreover, Melania continued to note how the 'cameras were not on' while her husband was being recorded. Additionally, she proclaimed the twice impeached former President was involved in “boy talk, and was led on - like, egged on - by the host to say dirty and bad stuff.” The former First Lady also defended her husband while emphasizing the gravity of how wrong it is to touch, kiss, or grope a woman without their consent, as per Time Magazine. Melania concluded her thoughts with one final strong statement, “Every assault should be taken care of in a court of law. And to accuse, no matter who it is, a man or a woman, without evidence is damaging and unfair.”

