When Meghan Markle Took a 'Veiled Shot' at Trump Over This 'Scary and Intimidating' Ordeal

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have increasingly been in the limelight for their explosive interviews concerning their altercations with Prince William and Kate Middleton. While the intense feud has been greatly discussed, one more interview taking a 'veiled' jab at a renowned political figure is remembered to date. In 2020, Markle subtly called out Donald Trump over a rather fearsome ordeal per The U.S. Sun article from 2020.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Markle has been known for advocating an array of political rights throughout the years. Her passion for people and playing a role in helping them is one of her many noteworthy qualities. Back in 2020, Markle shared a monochromatic clip on her social media account featuring famous activist, Gloria Steinem. The 89-year-old is known for her advocacy regarding gender equality and the importance of voting.

Markle seemingly conversed with the legendary Steinem primarily about voting. She began saying, "You think: 'You know, it's not worth it.' You decide to step out of line and relinquish your right to vote." Do note that at the time, Trump and President Joe Biden were running for Office [it resulted in Biden winning his current role as President]. Circling back, Markle explained, "That's bad enough, but then there's a ripple effect because whoever is in the back of the line says, 'Whatever they did to them...I don't want that to happen to me."

The Suits actress continued expressing her fears stating, "That, I think is so frightening. But I wonder how we circumvent that and how we get people to feel empowered." Markle often encourages her followers about the need to vote for the right candidate. Speaking of voting, Markle sparked quite a bit of controversy when she took a jab at Trump during the former First Lady, Michelle Obama's event, When All Women Vote per Cosmopolitan. She remarked, "We all know what's at stake." She added, "If you aren't part of the solution, you're part of the problem."

Meghan Markle to interview Michelle Obama as guest editor of British Vogue https://t.co/SMuVCL4jhS pic.twitter.com/UkjJ2QV0TC — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2019

Markle didn't specifically name Trump while stating her point but allegedly called him 'complicit.' Furthermore, she asserted, "This fight is worth fighting and we all have to be out there mobilizing to have our voices heard." Markle's statement echoed her desire to raise awareness about voting. Nonetheless, in the context of the 2020 elections, Markle said, "We can make a difference in this election and we will make a difference in this election."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

While Markle's statements were a reflection of her raw thoughts about the election season, they did perhaps make a difference. Well, history repeats itself this year as it's most likely going to be Trump versus Biden once more in an epic showdown. Will Biden emerge victorious or will Trump regain his former glory? Much is yet to be seen this upcoming season.