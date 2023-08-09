'1000-Lb Sisters' End Their 6 Week Hiatus as Filming for Season 4 Resumes After 'Physical Fight'

1000-Lb. Sisters seem to have resumed filming after the stars were amid a heated argument with each other earlier this month. As per reports, the family ‘really got into it’ while they were in the middle of shooting content for the fourth season of the installment. As per images obtained by The Sun, the show has begun filming once more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Attends Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Memorial Looking Slimmer

Prior to the funeral, the sisters were gifted a vacation by the producers of the show on account of celebrating her weight loss. Since she had successfully reached the set goal, travel restrictions were now lifted and hence she was allowed to explore. But although they were at a scenic location in Florida, it appears at the time, it didn't help. The conflict between the siblings even resulted in a 'physical' fight that led to a complete pause.

1000-Lb. Sisters Resumes Filming in Wake of Stunning Brawl Between Co-Stars https://t.co/xRnn8Y6Cjq pic.twitter.com/P7gx2WTZtF — Celebrities (@Celebtodaynews) August 5, 2023

"The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving," confessed a source to The Sun. Due to this gloomy aura, gathering any further footage for the upcoming season was halted. And so a brief hiatus of six weeks was announced so as to allow all three of them to 'cool down'.

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Photographed with Family at Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral (Exclusive) https://t.co/z2NEJgZ4Dr — People (@people) August 3, 2023

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Her Much Slimmer Face in a New Video, Down to 334 Lbs

Reportedly after they took some much-needed time to cool off, the whole family reunited on account of paying tribute to Tammy’s beloved late husband, Caleb Willingham for his funeral. According to pictures obtained by The Sun, the intimate gathering featured the Slaton sisters and their family in a sullen atmosphere. The ceremony was orchestrated by Tammy herself.

She was observed to be wearing a black dress that was slightly above her knees. She closely held in her hand a bouquet of beautiful flowers that simply burst with color. So as to note the joy and color Willingham’s aura personified in one’s life.

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Stuns Fans With Unbelievable Slim Figure in New Video: "Extremely Proud"

https://t.co/p1TahZNlcf



'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton to honor late husband Caleb Willingham with intimate funeral service#1000lbSisters #TammySlaton #TLC — Aritri Paul (@paulsmindpalace) July 22, 2023

His beloved wife had tears in her eyes which she was found to be wiping away with a white tissue. The meaningful ceremony that celebrated the sadly departed soul, took place during the hours of a twilight sunset And was located not too far away from Tammy’s residence in Kentucky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

During the whole time, Amy was a phenomenal and supportive sister. As she was right next to her baby sister, grieving together. As they remembered the wonderful memories shared with the late family member. The older sister was observed to be standing right behind Tammy who was seated on a chair with melancholy registered on her face.

As the ceremony concluded, the family had an opportunity to bid an emotional adieu to Willingham. As per reports, the upcoming season is set to feature the ceremony regardless of the short pause that they had to take due to the fight.

References:

https://people.com/1000-lb-sisters-star-tammy-slaton-photo-husband-caleb-willingham-funeral-exclusive-7569600

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/us-celebrity-news/1000-lb-sisters-resumes-filming-30635234

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8769048/1000-lb-sisters-tammy-slaton-film-crew-season-four/

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Fans Are Wowed by Tammy Slaton’s Incredible Weight Loss as She Flaunts Her ‘New Hair'

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Might Just Be Harboring a Secret Crush After Losing Husband Caleb