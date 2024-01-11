Kylie Jenner earned both fame and fortune from her beloved reality television show, The Kardashians. Kylie is known to be a rather reserved and charming individual with a deep respect for privacy. Although she often finds herself in the spotlight, she genuinely prefers to keep to herself, like her sister Kendall Jenner. Nonetheless, being amid drama appears to be unavoidable for her given her recent circumstances. The mother of two was spotted cozying up to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the prestigious Golden Globes award ceremony. However, even at the ceremony, Kylie found herself amid some drama involving Selena Gomez.

Kylie and Chalamet have been dating for quite some time, and naturally, there might be some jealousy. At least that’s what a few sources claimed earlier when Gomez was seen whispering something shocking in her best friend Taylor Swift’s ears later in the evening. This took place right after she went over to the table where the gleeful couple were chatting away. Gomez reportedly wanted a picture with Chalamet but was left disappointed after Kylie allegedly “blocked” her from the opportunity. Although Gomez denied any such theories of “dissing” Kylie, a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul elaborates on her current relationship concerns.

The live audio feed of Timothée and Kylie's #GoldenGlobes conversation is quite revealing#KylieJenner #TimothéeChalamet pic.twitter.com/i2CEUpKJqB — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 8, 2024

Sources speaking to the Daily Mail UK offered some insight into the matter and claimed that Kylie is genuinely concerned about people wanting to break her and Chalamet up. An anonymous source revealed: “Kylie doesn’t feel threatened by her [Gomez], but she is heavily protective of her relationship with Chalamet.”

Furthermore, the source continued to cement Kylie's feelings about her beau: “She loves him and isn’t going to let him go.” Lastly, the source highlights a rather pressing thought, alleging: “She knows that women would love to break up what they have.” These new claims are yet to be confirmed by Kylie herself, who remains mum on the relationship.

timothee chalamet refusing a pic with selena gomez was not on my card list of 2024😭 pic.twitter.com/RLHORzMFSa — CHRISTIAN💋 (@chrarivtears) January 8, 2024

Previously, an expert lip reader recounted Gomez and Swift’s interactions, alleging that the Grammy-winning singer was tattling about her rather odd meeting with the couple, earning such a reaction from the Blank Space singer. However, another insider debunked those claims by noting the possible truth of the matter. The person strongly stated: “Selena went up to him to simply congratulate him on his nominations and tell him how much she loved his latest film.” The insider continued to express Gomez’s possible thoughts: “She is genuinely proud of how far he has come."

Both Gomez and Chalamet were once co-stars in the controversial movie A Rainy Day in New York. Indeed, since then, the actors have come a very long way in their respective careers! Chalamet was propelled to fame and glory through his versatility and dextrous acting skills. Gomez continued to focus on music and her business endeavors, which have brought her much success. Momentarily, the former co-stars appear to be on good terms with each other, with no bad blood between them, or Kylie, for that matter.

