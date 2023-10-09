‘Sister Wives’ Fans Condemn Kody Brown’s Reaction Towards Meri's New Business Plan

In the most recent episode of the reality show Sister Wives, viewers watched an emotional moment that left many speechless. Meri Brown, Kody Brown's first wife, discussed her plans to spend more time at her Utah bed-and-breakfast with her husband and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Meri's painful confession was met with what many viewers saw as Kody's "disgusting" conduct. This emotional interaction elicited heated reactions among Sister Wives fans, per The Sun.

On the show aired on October 8, 2023, Meri revealed her wish to relocate her apparel business to Lizzie's Heritage Inn in Utah. The choice was primarily motivated by the emotional toll of commuting between Kody's home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Utah.

Meri expressed her feelings to Kody and Robyn, saying, "I don't want to live there. I don't want it to be my house. I've said since the second we were kicked out of Utah, I don't want to live back in Utah. I don't want you to think I'm walking away because, sorry, I still have hope." She stated clearly that her purpose was not to desert her family but to alleviate her anxiety and tension.

Meri's fragility became clear as the conversation continued, and she began to cry. Her admittance of fear and plea for understanding from Kody was received with silence from her spouse, which shocked fans. Meri voiced her hope in a confessional that Kody would show more concern for her mental state. She said, "I was really just kind of hoping that he would care a little bit more." This experience made Meri consider living alone, underscoring the growing emotional gap between her and Kody.

Kody ultimately broke his silence during a confessional interview near the end of the scene. His remark, on the other hand, did little to ease fans' dismay. Kody stated that the discussion had left him feeling "uncomfortable." He expressed concern that he would lose Robyn's respect if he abandoned any of his other spouses. This episode sparked outrage among viewers on social media websites. Many followers immediately condemned Kody's behavior, calling it "disgusting." The fury resulted from his unwillingness to treat Meri with the respect and empathy she deserved.

"I don't want you to think I'm walking away because, sorry, I still have hope." Meri breaks down her plan to move to Kody on tomorrow's #SisterWives. pic.twitter.com/uWMbCsJjXm — TLC Network (@TLC) October 7, 2023

"Kody is disgusting," one fan exclaimed. "Kody is a loser. This polygamy farce has run its course," another viewer said." Some viewers felt that Kody's purpose for maintaining relationships with his prior spouses was mainly motivated by his desire to maintain Robyn's respect. As one person pointed out, "Kody only maintained relationships with his other wives to maintain Robyn's respect for him."

"Wow! Hearing this should make Meri exit like Christine and Janelle," a fan said. Christine's recent marriage to David Woolley had also drawn attention, signaling the beginning of a new chapter in her life away from the complicated dynamics of the Brown family.

