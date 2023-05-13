Gia Giudice 'Blocked' by Aunt Melissa Gorga Across Social Media Because of Family Drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Gia Giudice disclosed that she has been blocked by her aunt, Melissa Gorga across all social media amid their ongoing family feud, reported All About The Tea. The 22-year-old revealed the shocking revelation on the latest episode of her mother, Teresa Giudice's podcast Namaste B$tches. The reality star said that she wasn't able to view Gorga's Instagram from three separate pages. "She blocked me on my public account, my private account, and my clothing line account," Gia claimed. "It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, 'I'm blocked on everything,' so I'm blocked from everything from her."

Gia claimed that she found out that she had been blocked by her aunt after a scuffle that Gia had with her uncle, Joe Gorga. Gorga posted an Instagram video with her dad, Joe Giudice in the Bahamas, where her father currently lives. In that video taken at the island resort, Joe Gorga was seen hugging Joe Giudice while both men were grinning. "Both walked into the same bar at the same time," Joe Gorga said. "A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up." Gorga even claimed that the meeting was not planned and he was "glad someone caught it."

Gia accused her uncle of posing with her father just to garner attention online and dubbed him an "opportunist" for clicking a picture with her father after years of publicly insulting him. "This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we're able to have somebody take a video of the interaction," Gia wrote in the comment section. "Meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. You are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post." Joe Gorga shot back in the comments, "We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart."

It is unclear if Melissa actually blocked her niece, but what is sure is that none of them follows the other on the social media platform. However, a source close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast told People, "Gia actually unfollowed Melissa first after writing her critical comment when they ran into her father in the Bahamas. Gia made it clear she doesn't want a relationship with her aunt and uncle; Melissa and Joe are just trying to protect themselves from the negativity."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.