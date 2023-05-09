Melissa Gorga Breaks Her Silence on Rumors of Quitting 'RHONJ' After Reunion Drama With Teresa Giudice

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" has been one of the most talked-about reality shows on TV for the past decade. The show, which follows the lives of several wealthy women living in New Jersey, has been a hit with audiences around the world. However, in recent years, the show has been marred by feuds and explosive arguments, and none more so than the ongoing feud between Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

The feud between Melissa and Teresa has been simmering for years, with both women trading insults and taking shots at each other in front of the cameras. Things came to a head when Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, skipped Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas earlier this year. As a result, rumors have been circulating that the two women will have an explosive encounter during the upcoming reunion of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Despite rumors that she is ready to quit the show, Melissa Gorga has said that she's not ready to throw in the towel just yet. In a recent interview with "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," Melissa said that she's been asking herself when it will be time to say goodbye more lately. "Just because it’s like, how long can you keep going?" she said. "I don't think I'm ready just yet. I feel like I have a couple more in me. Unless, you know, Bravo has other plans", said Melissa, as reported by Too Fab.

It's not just Melissa who is feeling the strain of the ongoing feud between her and Teresa. Host Andy Cohen has also said that the level of "hate" between the two women even got to him during the recent filming of the Season 13 reunion. He said he has "never seen anything like it, the way the two of them were going back and forth," adding that "neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight."

Image Source: Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

It's not just the arguments between Melissa and Teresa that are causing drama on the show. During a recent episode, Luis insulted Melissa and Joe regarding the pre-rehearsal dinner while being recorded without his knowledge. As such, Luis was caught on camera saying he didn't intend to invite them to the couple's pre-rehearsal dinner, despite inviting pretty much everyone else involved with "RHONJ."

Teresa quickly interrupted him. "You know the cameras are on, we're filming, right?" she asked. Louie's reply was simply, "Oh s---, okay." Teresa took him off of speakerphone, looking carefully at her youngest two daughters, who were in the car with her at the time but showed no reactions, and told Luis, "You have to invite everyone. You can't just do some and not the others." She reassured her daughters that their aunt and uncle would be included in the guest list.