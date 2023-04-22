Kelly Clarkson Raises Dyslexia Awareness After Daughter Faces Bullying

Kelly Clarkson broke down in tears as she admitted her daughter is being bullied because of her battle with dyslexia. The 40-year-old singer said eight-year-old River Rose is being bullied at school for "not being able to read," despite having a learning difficulty.

Speaking candidly to actor and author Henry Winkler, who has been very open about his own battle with dyslexia, Clarkson shared of her daughter, River, "I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she's dyslexic," the mom of two shared. "And you have told me that you're dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic." The talk show host went on to explain that River Rose was "getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids."

Clarkson admitted she "didn't know how common" the learning disability was, while Winkler pointed out that 1 in 5 children are diagnosed with dyslexia. According to the International Dyslexia Association, 15 to 20 percent of the population in the United States have some symptoms of dyslexia.

During the interview, Clarkson shared her daughter’s response to learning about Winkler’s career and other celebrities who are dyslexic. “[The lesson] showed all of your pictures and everything you've done, and just the success of that,” she said. “It really empowered her that y’all are so open about it.”

"She's part of the tribe!" he said, going on to share a message directly with the second grader. "River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are," he said, looking directly into the camera, as Clarkson teared up. "Oh, fine. It’s fine," she responded, as she continued to wipe the tears off her face and laughed, before joking, “My makeup artist is going to kill me.”

Along with River, the "Miss Independent" singer has a six-year-old son, Remington. She shares her two children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who she split from in 2021, after eight years of marriage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Clarkson’s conversation with Winkler isn’t her first time speaking candidly about her family. During an appearance on Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast, she recalled that when she tucked her children in at night, that's when they shared their honest thoughts about their parent’s divorce.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?'" she said. "A lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.' And they’re really honest about it. I’m raising that kind of individual."

The "Break Away" singer noted that while it "killed" her to hear her children say that, she understood where they’re coming from since her own parents got divorced when she was a child. “I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.'"

Image Source: Getty Images/ Handout

Clarkson explained why she likes to talk to her children about the breakup, and she acknowledged that their "feelings" on the topic are so important. On sharing what she thinks is the best way to deal with situations like this with kids, she says, "I think communicating with them, and not treating them like an adult, because they’re not, but not treating them like a child," she said. "They’re not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."