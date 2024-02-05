Jay-Z Speaks the ‘Truth’ During 66th Grammys, Calls Out the Voting System: “We Want to Get it Right”

Jay-Z is well-known for having amassed enormous victories at the Grammy Awards. He has won 24 Grammy Awards and sold over 140 million records globally. In celebration of his musical legacy, the 66th Annual Grammy Awards presented the incredible hip-hop musician with the 2nd Annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. However, the Empire State of Mind rapper took the opportunity to call out the coveted awards voting system. "But, you know, some things — I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. Most Grammys never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work," he said referring to his wife Beyoncé, who has previously received four nominations but has never taken home the 'Album of the Year' award.

"We want y'all to get it right. At least getting close to right. And obviously, it's subjective. Y'all don't gotta clap at everything. It's subjective because, you know, it's music and it's opinion-based," the Run This Town artist stated. "You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in a category. No, when I get nervous I tell the truth," he added.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

As per People, the Young Forever rapper continued his acceptance speech by speaking to his daughter Blue Ivy, who was also present on the platform. "Outside of that, you know, we got to keep showing up and forget the Grammys for a second. Just in life. As my daughter just sits and stares at me nervous as I am. Just in life, you have to keep showing up. Just keep showing up. Forget the Grammys you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman, until they call you a genius until they call you the greatest of all time," he concluded. "You feel me?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyoncé missed four opportunities to take the coveted trophy home, in 2010, Beyoncé lost to Taylor Swift; in 2015, Beck defeated her; in 2017, Adele defeated her; and in 2023, Harry Styles defeated the Single Ladies songstress in the competition for best new artist. Jay-Z had echoed these sentiments during last year's Grammys as well. "The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That's what we want," he said in 2023 of his wife's Renaissance album, which lost to Styles.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Amy Sussman

The music mogul had earlier expressed the desire to give back to the community during an exclusive with Gayle King, "I think what matters most is, today, is, being a beacon and helping out… my culture. People of color,” he said in a 2023 conversation with Gayle King. “I think I pull the most satisfaction from that. Like making music earlier was, like—my first love. I could sit there for hours. It consumed me. Just finding words and figuring out words and how to say this and different ways to say that and different pockets and melodies and how to write this song. That consumed me." He concluded, "That’s why my pace was so fast. I had so much material… And I think now, you know, the idea of, of taking that platform and, you know, reproducing it for others or doing something like Reform… I think I derive the most joy from that," he said.