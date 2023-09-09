Blue Ivy is the spitting image of her mom and is an emerging celebrity. But what's taking the internet by storm is this moment at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The then-6-year-old Blue Ivy, daughter of music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, showed she's not afraid to take charge within the Carter family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: 11-YO Blue Ivy Inspired by Parents Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Success; Works Hard To Follow Mom’s Footsteps

According to PEOPLE, the Grammy Awards that year brought together music's biggest stars, including the Carters, who attended as a family. During Camila Cabello's moving speech at the ceremony, footage captured the little princess gesturing for her parents to lower their applause. As Beyoncé and Jay-Z clapped for Cabello, their adorable daughter was seen raising her hand and gently indicating to both her mother and father to tone it down.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Coppola

Twitter erupted with admiration for the pint-sized leader, with users, according to PEOPLE tweeting, "THIS VIDEO BLUE TELLING BEYONCE AND JAY-Z TO STOP CLAPPING SO SHE COULD LISTEN TO CAMILA TALK IS ALL I NEED IN LIVE." Blue Ivy made quite an impression at the Grammys with her chic outfit, donning a white ruffled coat, matching trousers, and sparkling silver shoes. She even had custody of her mother's custom Judith Leiber Black Panther-themed clutch.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: When Beyonce and Jay-Z Brought Their Own Champagne to The Golden Globes: "Sexy, Iconic, Moment"

At the time, Jay-Z was nominated for a staggering eight awards, looking dapper in an all-black suit, while Beyoncé stunned in a custom high-neck black velvet gown by Nicolas Jebran, featuring cut-out shoulders and thigh-high slits. She completed her look with shoulder-length earrings, stylish shades, a large black hat, and purple lipstick. The 48-year-old rapper's nominations included Album of the Year for 4:44, Best Rap Album, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, Best Rap/Song Collaboration, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Also Read: Oprah Had Asked Beyonce if She Preferred Being a Wife to a Girlfriend, Her Reply Blew The Audience

Blue Ivy has occasionally stolen the spotlight with her talent and charisma. She presented her rapping skills on Blue's Freestyle, which was a part of Jay-Z's 4:44 album back then. The lyrics showcased her confident demeanor and read, "Everything everything this is my only single thing/Everything I hear is my answer/And if you think I say, then innocent if I say?/ I never hear that, I be in the posse."

I aspire to handle my life as gracefully as Blue Ivy at the Grammy’s 2018. pic.twitter.com/rmeCYcvz4L — ylor (@taybaybeee) January 29, 2018

Being the daughter of music icons, Blue Ivy has naturally been featured prominently in her father's work. After her appearance in the music video for Family Feud, fans loved the mother-daughter duo performing together with several other stars. The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City and were broadcast live on CBS. The adorable event that occurred back in 2018 goes on to show how young kids unknowingly follow in the footsteps of their parents as they act on their instincts.

More from Inquisitr

Beyoncé Fans Spot a 'Pregnancy Clue' Hinting She Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Jay-Z

When Rihanna Met Jay-Z First Time as a 16-Year-Old, She Was Star-Struck | “I Was Shaking”