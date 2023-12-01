When Jimmy Kimmel Made Fun Of Donald Trump's Coffee Table Book, Calling It a 'Weird Side Project'

Jimmy Kimmel, the renowned talk show host and comedian, once slammed former President Donald Trump for his coffee table book, mocking it as a 'weird side project.' Kimmel's commentary surfaced amid Trump's escalating legal challenges. Humorously, Kimmel quipped that Trump was facing a higher number of active legal cases in New York than the count of COVID cases back in April this year. Kimmel went on to present factual information in a funny way about the numerous investigations entangling the ex-president, shedding light on the wide array of the legal scrutiny Trump faces.

As per a report from OK! Magazine, Kimmel's commentary centered around several of Trump's alleged missteps, ranging from purported mishandling of classified materials to involvement in a fraud lawsuit. The late-night talk show host also said, "I really think at this point the only crime Trump hasn't been charged with is aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft." Expanding on the subject, Kimmel disclosed that the ex-president had also initiated a lawsuit amounting to $500 million against his former lawyer, alleging a breach of non-disclosure agreement terms. This revelation by Kimmel revealed another layer of legal entanglements and financial disputes involving the real estate mogul.

Continuing the discussion, Kimmel highlighted the financial strain faced by Trump in the wake of these cases. "Trump has a lot of legal bills, and he's getting involved in these weird side projects, like this coffee table book he's selling," he said. Adding to his critique, Kimmel poked fun at Trump's recent book release, which reportedly features several letters from various celebrities. "You know, this is a book of letters that famous people wrote to him. He's publishing them," he said.

During his late-night monologue, the host humorously unveiled a copy of the former president's book, offering a glimpse into its actual contents. "These are private notes people have written to him over the years and he's selling it for the low, low price of $99 a pop," Kimmel added.

Moving on, as reported by Yahoo News, Kimmel went a step further by presenting a satirical advertisement for the book, showcasing fake images featuring Trump alongside actor Gary Busey and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The ad also included a note and drawing supposedly from his son Eric, requesting a hug from him. Towards the end of the advertisement, a photoshopped image depicting the former President of the US—without any clothing—appeared, creating a comedic moment.

However, this instance was not the first time where Kimmel mocked Trump. Earlier, Kimmel had humorously labeled Trump as the 'dumbest criminal in the world' and openly expressed his opinion, considering the former President to be a 'stupid' individual. Furthermore, according to Business Insider, Trump was once significantly annoyed by Kimmel's mockery to the extent that he directed White House staff to contact a senior Disney executive to halt the jokes. Trump's annoyance came from the mocking he faced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018, prompting him to take measures to address what he perceived as disrespectful treatment on the show, although to no avail.

