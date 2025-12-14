Trump Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Appearing to Fall Asleep Again

Concerns about Donald Trump‘s health have been the talk of the town for quite some time now, and once again, a fresh concern has come up following his dozing off in another meeting, this time as Secretary of State Marco Rubio was briefing him on foreign policy matters. The commander in chief was reportedly caught nodding off when the meeting was halfway through, and this has been the case on multiple occasions, giving rise to further speculations that the 79-year-old’s physical condition may be rapidly declining.

Not to mention that speculations concerning Donald Trump’s hand have been there for a long time as well. The hands initially showed bruising concealed with makeup when he visited the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, during a state trip in February. Reporters further pressed him about the deep purple discoloration apparent on his hand, to which the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, stated that the marks came as the President greeted so many people, an explanation which further intensified the speculation.

Donald Trump is in poor health IMO.

This is not normal. I do not believe we have any idea what he is taking or dealing with medically. IMO they have hid his medical condition just as they did his taxes, the Epstein files, Jan 6 records and recent employment+economy numbers. pic.twitter.com/MXaMwsyI0C — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 10, 2025

And recently, the bruising marks reappeared and eventually resurfaced similar questions with the White House being ready with their traditional dubious answer. A medical professional has also come forward to cast doubt on the rationale given by the White House and has argued that such extensive bruising is highly improbable from handshaking alone, according to reports.

Dr Neal Patel has talked with reporters and said, “shaking too many hands is a little bit of a stretch.” He continued saying, “President Trump has had something like this in the past, and from my experience and my patients, I would put that lower on the list of possibilities.” A similar suggestion came from Dr Boback Berookhim, who highlighted that this explanation appeared questionable. In comments to the MailOnline, he noted: “It could be from a blood draw, an insect bite, or potentially from hitting his hand against something.”

Sleepy Trump and the

'treasonous' reports of his declining health

Questions over 79-year-old's fitness have sharpened after series of drowsy moments on camera and bruising on his hand pic.twitter.com/B8H7yKLqOx — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) December 12, 2025

Donald Trump has repeatedly as well as vehemently rejected any suggestions that he is falling short of having excellent health, and on top of that, despite the findings of a medical examination and MRI scan, he has asserted that he had “as good a result as they’ve ever seen.”

With so much speculations on his health, Trump recently gave an angry response on social media, saying, “After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”