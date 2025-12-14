Fox News Host Unloads on Trump Over Economy in Blistering Takedown

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov didn’t hold back when criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy.

In a post on X, she argued that Trump and his team are well aware that the economic picture is not improving for many Americans, and that this awareness is shaping their public strategy.

“The Trump team knows the economy is going badly. Thats why he’s on the road and why they’ve stopped releasing jobs, GDP, and inflation numbers,” Tarlov wrote, continuing, “Good luck blaming Biden for an economy of the GOP’s creation with 70% of Americans saying their costs are up. Trump is just setting the economy on fire and not in the good way, in the dumpster-fire kind of way.”

Her comments came amid inflation, housing costs, and everyday expenses, which remain top concerns for voters. Recent polling has consistently shown that a clear majority of Americans say prices for essentials such as food, rent, and utilities remain too high, even as official measures show inflation is coming down from it’s peak.

Tarlov’s criticism focused less on abstract indicators and more on perception, specifically what Americans feel when they pay their bills. By pointing to survey data showing that roughly 70 percent of Americans say their costs have increased.

She also accused the Trump administration of withholding key economic data, suggesting that fewer public releases of jobs, GDP, and inflation figures are not accidental. While the White House has not acknowledged any effort to suppress data, but many feel it is unlikely that Trump will withhold the numbers if they would work in his favor.

Trump has continued to brag about his economic record on the campaign trail, often arguing that current frustrations stem from Biden’s policies. His allies have echoed that line, insisting that voters will eventually credit the administration for job growth and market performance as the Big Beautiful Act Bill kicks in.

Tarlov’s response challenges that narrative directly, and her argument is that blaming former President Joe Biden will not resonate if voters associate today’s prices with current leadership. The comment reflects a wider political reality, presidents tend to get credit or blame for the economy regardless of how much control they actually have over global inflation, supply chains, or interest rates.

As a Fox News host, she works for a network often perceived as friendly to Trump, making her criticism harder to dismiss as partisan routine. It also signals how economic dissatisfaction is cutting across media and political lines as the election cycle intensifies.

The administration has not directly responded to Tarlov’s remarks but observers shouldn’t be surprised if she ends up being namedropped in a late-night Truth Social tirade. But with polling consistently showing the economy as one of voters’ top issues, comments like hers highlight the challenge facing Trump and his team as they try to persuade the public that conditions are improving.

Affordability has been a winning talking point for Democrats, and most polls suggest the GOP is doomed in the upcoming midterms. Whether Trump and the GOP manage to turn things around is yet to be seen, as some bailouts and potential tariff rebates could win many over.