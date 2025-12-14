Poll Finds GOP Voters Doubt Trump’s Claims in Epstein Fallout

President Donald Trump’s long-running ties to Jeffrey Epstein have brought suspicion from his base after a new poll found that most Republican voters believe Trump was likely aware of Epstein’s crimes before they became public.

CNN reported Saturday that the poll, commissioned by Reuters and the market research firm Ipsos Group, surveyed 4,434 voters from Dec. 3 through Dec. 8. Respondents were asked whether they believed Trump had advance knowledge of Epstein’s crimes prior to Epstein’s first criminal conviction in 2008 for child prostitution.

The results suggest that skepticism is spread among voters overall, regardless of political allegiance. According to CNN’s reporting, 60 percent of respondents said it was unlikely that Trump was not aware of Epstein’s crimes before they were made public. By comparison, 18% said they believed Trump was unaware.

The numbers were closer among Republican voters, but they remain unconvinced by Trump’s denials. CNN summarized the Republican split on Trump and Epstein with the following, “Even among Republicans, slightly more felt Trump was probably aware (39%) than leaned toward him not knowing (34%).”

Trump and many of his top allies campaigned on releasing the Epstein files, only to do a reversal and claim that there is nothing to be found. The backlash initially came from the Republican voters, which Democrats were quick to capitalize on.

The polling arrives as Washington moves to force more information into public viewing. Congress has reignited the controversy around Trump’s past ties to Epstein after passing legislation requiring the Justice Department to publish all files it holds on Epstein by Dec. 19, according to CNN.

House Democrats have also continued to give a steady release of files from Epstein’s estate. The most recent release came Friday, when Democrats published several photos of Trump, some of which were disturbing in nature. The images added more fuel to a story that has followed Trump for years and continues to draw attention because of Epstein’s status as a wealthy, well-connected figure who later became synonymous with sex trafficking and abuse allegations.

The political impact of the poll is complicated as it shows the public is largely unconvinced by the idea that Trump had no awareness of Epstein’s conduct, even before the 2008 conviction. However, since the president has not been linked to any criminal activity involving Epstein, it is unclear what impact the poll will have on voters.

Polling that shows doubt inside the base can be harder to brush off, especially when it coincides with new disclosures and approaching legal deadlines. Some have theorized that Trump is trying to protect his friends from any consequences for associating with Epstein.

The Justice Department’s required release of Epstein files by Dec. 19, and depending on what is made public and how much context is included, it could either settle some questions or extend the fight. Either way, the poll suggests that many voters, including a sizable share of Republicans, have already formed a view.

The cost of living crisis has taken the attention away from the Epstein files, and that may be worse for Trump and the GOP going into the midterms.