Donald Trump Once Revealed If Wife Melania Wanted to Go Back to Her Modeling Days

Melania Trump's journey into modeling began in her teens when photographer Stane Jerko discovered her at a Slovenian fashion show. Her career flourished with stints for various European brands, and by the late '90s, she had transitioned to the U.S., where she continued to make a mark. As such, notable achievements for Melania included a feature in GQ and gracing the cover of Vogue before her marriage to Donald Trump. However, Melania's modeling pursuits took a backseat after her 2016 GQ feature, and according to Donald, she has no plans to return to the industry now.

Despite the business mogul expressing frustration over the fashion media's treatment of his wife, Melania herself appears unperturbed. She has consistently emphasized that modeling and magazine covers are not her top priorities, as per Nicki Swift. While the former first lady is not actively pursuing modeling, she has addressed the prejudice she faced as the first lady, particularly in terms of being excluded from magazine covers. Still, she asserted that her responsibilities in the White House took precedence over Vogue covers.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at number 10 Downing Street for a reception on December 3, 2019 in London. (Image Source: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Later, in a surprising shift of interest in 2021, Melania delved into the world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), releasing collections based on images from her time as the first lady. This move indicated a divergence from her modeling past, showcasing a willingness to explore new avenues beyond the fashion industry.

Despite Donald's defense of his wife, calling out magazines for overlooking her, Melania seemed unfazed. In a conversation with Megyn Kelly, Donald highlighted his simultaneous political ascent and the decline of Melania's modeling career. While expressing sadness over the situation, he reiterated that the former First Lady was not bothered, even citing her positive past relationship with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

However, in a leaked conversation with former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's apparent disinterest in magazine features became evident. When offered a profile and a potential cover shoot, she dismissed the idea, exclaiming, "Vogue said like, oh, we want to do a profile. Profile? F*** you, profile. I don't need no profile. Yeah, what I need another profile? It might be a cover. I'm like, might be a cover? I don't need — I don't give a f*** about Vogue, and any magazine," per Newsweek.

Melania has also kept herself busy with her only child, Barron Trump. However, the Trumps' journey to parenting was not without its twists, as the birth of their son Barron came as a surprise to the former President. "He came home one day, and I told him he'd be a daddy," Melania told PEOPLE back in 2006. "And his reaction was … at first he needed to take it in. It was a real surprise. And then he was very happy."

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.