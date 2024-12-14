Donald Trump Once Told Jared Kushner He 'Could Have Had Tom Brady' as His Son-In-Law

President-elect Donald Trump is known for his candid remarks, and when it comes to his family, no topic seems off-limits. It was reported that Trump, in a jesting manner, expressed a sentiment that might make his family gatherings look quite different today. According to The New York Times, Trump had suggested on multiple occasions that he 'could have had Tom Brady' as a son-in-law, but fate led him to real estate tycoon Jared Kushner.

When Kushner told Trump it was getting serious with Ivanka and she was converting to Judaism, Trump says people think I'm Jewish anyway, I've got awards from all these synagogues and they love me in Israel. He then expresses regret that she doesn't go out with Tom Brady instead. pic.twitter.com/gpfsrL7HNi — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 19, 2023

Trump hinted at a hypothetical son-in-law 'switch,' and suggested his eldest daughter Ivanka date the football star. Ivanka's late mother, Ivana, once revealed in her book Raising Trump, "At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback. He said, 'You have to meet him!' But Ivanka wasn't into it." In fact, back in 2004, Trump praised Brady as a great guy who would make a 'great combination' with Ivanka, as per TMZ.

"On Monday, The New York Times reported that the Florida governor and Tom Brady are “said to be on texting terms.” While that wouldn’t bother most well-adjusted adults, Trump is famously obsessed with Brady, and has spent years openly fantasizing about the guy marrying Ivanka..." — Holly 🇺🇸🐊 (@CrossingUNStyle) November 14, 2023

Brady, a prominent figure in American football, had a prominent connection with Trump leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Reporters spotted a 'Make America Great Again' hat in Brady's locker in 2015, and the quarterback expressed his support for the business mogul's candidacy. At the time, the NFL player said, "I mean, it’s pretty amazing what he has been able to accomplish. He obviously appeals to a lot of people, and he is a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with," as per Politico.

yeah ok Tom Brady is doing the rich liberal very safe corporate pr move but hey he acknowledged climate change which is better than trump hat in locker lmao — Napoleonpilled (@Handsome_Jake_) September 14, 2023

However, in 2017, Brady decided not to visit the White House after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady's absence sparked rumors suggesting family reasons, particularly related to his then-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. According to TMZ, there were suggestions that Bündchen might have felt jealous of Ivanka because of a potential past relationship between the two. The episode also reportedly left Trump upset. CBS News reported that Trump was unhappy because Brady had 'distanced himself' in the preceding months.

Trump says Tom Brady called him to say he voted: 'Donald, I support you. You're my friend.' https://t.co/k3t5iJUjrx pic.twitter.com/RcClyjNNAr — theScore (@theScore) November 8, 2016

Despite these jests and reported disappointments, the relationship between Trump and his actual son-in-law, Kushner, who served as a senior aide in his first term in the White House, doesn't appear to be entirely strained. While Trump has, at times, expressed dissatisfaction with Kushner's performance, the two have remained close. Ivanka and Kushner have stood by Trump's side in a tumultuous political environment where other aides have come and gone.

However, the couple this time around, as Trump gears up for a second term, has announced that they would be prioritizing their family and moving away from political life. Whether or not these old remarks were made in jest, they still shed light on the President-elect's penchant for candid and unconventional expressions, even when it comes to matters as personal as family.