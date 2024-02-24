Wendy Williams' Niece Reveals Family's 'Limited Contact' Amid Star's Dementia Diagnosis on 'The View'

The View is renowned for the incredible platform it presents for a variety of influential members to discuss either present or ongoing endeavors. One such person of interest who dropped by on the talk show was Wendy Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie. She was joined by the show’s usual friendly hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The panelists and Finnie gathered to discuss the one question on people’s minds based on the two-part documentary: Where Is Wendy Williams? Finnie enlightened viewers about her aunt’s whereabouts and primarily highlighted how rough it’s been on the family.

As per The Deadline, Finnie said, “It’s been limited,” about the frequency of communicating with her famous aunt. Do note Williams’ niece is referring to her aunt being placed under strict guardianship over her and her finances. Nonetheless, Finnie shared a fragment of information she stumbled upon not too long ago.

She revealed, “I finally got some sort of a response not too long ago, but it has been a big problem for the family in terms of just ‘Can we get an update on how she’s doing?’” Several fans have been greatly concerned about Williams’ disappearance from the spotlight, especially after the aforementioned conditions she’s undergoing.

Wendy Williams has been placed under a financial guardianship until July after Wells Fargo claimed the star is an “incapacitated person.”



Williams’ attorney says she is of sound mind and health, and that the temporary guardianship isn't necessary. pic.twitter.com/9uSw7sRefL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 20, 2022

The former The Wendy Williams Show host has been residing at an assisted care facility ever since last year. As Haines mentioned during the episode, Williams’ bank accounts were frozen by the bank, Wells Fargo back in 2022 as per People. This was due to suspected foul play: Williams was believed to be a victim of exploitation.

Furthermore, after a financial advisor petitioned about the same, she was placed under the said guardianship via a New York Court. While this went legal, Finnie claimed that such a delicate decision was taken without the consultancy of her immediate family. Similarly, anything remotely related to the case, especially court documents, has been sealed. This has left the family in the dark about Williams.

Although Williams is permitted to communicate with her loved ones through a separate phone number, her family sadly cannot dial the same number back as it’s “blocked.” This suggests she’s not allowed any direct contact with her family. Despite such a troubling situation, Finne recalled a recent conversation with her beloved auntie. She explained with a bittersweet tone, “She sounds really good. I haven’t seen her, but we were able to have a full conversation.”

Finnie continued by saying, “She’s excited about her future, she talks about the possibility of getting back to work, but like I always remind her first and foremost is your health.” Lastly, Finnie quoted herself by saying, “Like I always say to her, if you just want to sit on a lawn chair and just bask in the sun for the rest of your days, you can do that, because you’ve earned that.”

In light of allegations against the family allegedly exploiting Williams, Finnie has but one thing to say: “I haven’t been paid a dime…” She added, “It’s a labor of love and fighting for your family.” She concluded her thoughts on a sentimental note saying, “To the rest of the world she’s Wendy Williams, to me she’s my aunt, she’s my godmother, she’s my family…It’s family at the end of the day.”