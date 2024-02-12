Taylor Swift Experiences Yet Another Mishap at Tokyo Eras Tour Concert as She Stumbles Down Stairs

Taylor Swift, the global pop sensation, is currently in the middle of her highly anticipated Eras Tour, but it seems like she is facing a string of mishaps during her Tokyo International leg. Just a few days ago, she experienced a couple of incidents during her performance involving choreography with chairs, where she momentarily lost her balance. However, she managed to move on seamlessly. Unfortunately, her streak of bad luck continued on Friday when she almost took a tumble while walking down a set of stairs mid-show. Though Swift being swift, regained her balance swiftly, the incident left fans concerned. This recent accident adds to the stress Swift has been under over the past year. The ‘Eras’ Tour is her primary focus at the current moment, coupled with the escalated attention due to her romantic indulgence with Kansas City Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce.

As per Marca, this week specifically, is exceptionally demanding for her, as she is struggling with jet lag from her journey to the other side of the world. In less than 48 hours, Swift will need to be in Las Vegas to support Kelce during the Super Bowl. Managing such a hectic schedule, along with the pressure of the tour, adds to her stress levels. With Kelce playing in the Super Bowl and the tour unable to be rescheduled, Swift faces the daunting task of handling both commitments. Fans can only hope that she emerges from this rollercoaster Tokyo trip unharmed. Given the long trail of accidents she’s had this week, Swifties are concerned and praying for a smooth remainder of the tour.

🚨| Rosé of Blackpink attended Night 1 of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Tokyo, Japan! #TokyoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/jOK9e1n1H4 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 7, 2024

During her concert in Tokyo, Swift addressed the near-fall incident with her signature humor, reassuring fans that she was unharmed. In typical Swift fashion, she exclaimed, “I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn’t and that’s the lesson. My life flashed before my eyes, yeah, no, I’m good. It’s all good. Everything’s fine. Everything’s great! I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall off the folklore cabin, you know what I mean? What a great night in Tokyo!”

On top of that, the cherry on the cake was when Swift surprised fans at the Grammy Awards by dropping details of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, all set to release on April 19. As per People, making history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times, Swift expressed her gratitude, exclaiming, "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."