Here's Why Rapper Killer Mike Was Detained at the 66th Grammy Awards After Winning Big

The 66th Grammy Awards was marred with many controversies. One of them involved rapper Michael Santiago Render, also known as "Killer Mike," who was being led out of the Crypto.com Arena pre-show event in Los Angeles on Sunday. Mike allegedly got into a fight with a security guard at the 2024 Grammy Awards, which led to his detention. Page Six claimed that in a video shared by journalist Chris Gardner on X, the rapper was seen merrily conversing with a person strolling next to him while assisting police. The Kill Jill rapper was escorted in handcuffs into a security chamber for interrogation.

Before his detention, Mike won three Grammys for Best Rap Album for his sixth studio album, Michael, and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his hit Scientists & Engineers. However, “At around 4 p.m., an individual was detained at [Crypto.com Arena] for a physical altercation,” a LAPD personnel told The Hollywood Reporter. “The individual is currently being questioned. I cannot confirm the identity of the individual until the person is charged. The investigation is ongoing.” Another source had updated that 'it’s a big nothing' and that the Reagan rapper may be released later in the evening.

As per TMZ, Mike was arrested on Sunday night for misdemeanor battery following the arrest of a private individual at Crypto.com Arena. He was charged with bringing down a security guard after the man refused to move out of his path. As per Pitchfork, the Grammy winner has now shared an official statement about the emerging situation. “I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK,” his statement reads. “As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

“We hit a speed bump in that Mike was detained and charged with a misdemeanor after collecting his awards. On the way into the venue, there was considerable confusion around where to go. He encountered an overzealous security guard and continued moving towards his destination. The situation has been overblown but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense and he will be exonerated,” a close source from Mike's team added later.

Shortly after Killer Mike won all three Grammys in the rap category, a security guard working at the venue claimed that he hurt her at a designated door entrance. A source claims that after the security guard asked to see the rapper's tickets and pointed him in the direction of a security checkpoint, he attempted to avoid her and may have hurt her. According to the law enforcement source, the security guard called for assistance, signed a citizen's arrest for misdemeanor battery, received medical attention, and had her purported injuries photographed.