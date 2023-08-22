'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Christine Brown for Making Fun of Ex-Kody Brown in Season 18 Premiere

The Sister Wives season 18 has premiered on TLC to an explosive start, with fans witnessing an epic showdown of sorts between Christine Brown and her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The former lovers faced each other for the first time on the reality show after their ugly divorce. Christine had let her guard down during the episode and did not hold back her feelings for Kody, she was seen laughing at him while he discussed the time he had fallen ill with COVID-19 during their daughter Gwendlyn’s birthday.

Fans thought it was disrespectful on her part as Kody was talking about a rather serious, sensitive topic during the first episode, which aired on Sunday, August 20. Kody felt betrayed by Christine's behavior and expressed it later on in the episode by stating, “I wanna spend some time hating her."

Christine is coming off as juvenile and petty here.#Sisterwives



I can understand her disappointment in, and anger at, Kody. But laughing at a prior COVID infection is juvenile.#Sisterwives — freelancejournalist (@freelancerjourn) August 21, 2023

Fans tweeted their opinions on X, formerly Twitter, and seemed pretty divided over the interaction. "Christine is coming off as juvenile and petty here," one fan tweeted. A second fan countered: "I love that Christine can look back and laugh about situations in her life with Kody. You have to find the good times so you don’t dwell on the bad times and just stay bitter." While a third fan tweeted, "Kody needs to take accountability for the issues between him and the children!!" "How is Kody blind to the fact that 3 of his wives left him? Take a closer look at yourself Kody instead of blaming your wives," a fourth fan questioned.

The ex-couple share four children together: Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. 51-year-old Christine announced her separation from the polygamous marriage in November 2021 after being with Kody for almost 25 years. As per US Weekly, the reality star is trying to keep a friendly relationship with the once-patriarch of the Brown family. Kody, however, doesn't feel the same way and is not interested in keeping things amicable with her. “I feel so betrayed after all that I have done for this marriage and to have her sort of s–t talk me to the kids, I kind of feel like in my heart, I just never wanna see her again,” he said.

In the episode, Kody and Christine meet for lunch to discuss their children's future, then Kody recalls the time he tested positive for COVID, at which Christine laughs and remembers their daughter Gwendlyn’s reaction to her ex-husband being “so out of it”. Kody then gets mad at his ex-wife for making fun of how he lay “in the fetal position on the floor, sobbing.” Later in the episode, during the confessional, Kody expressed his anger, saying, “Oh, I’m not laughing, I haven’t been laughing with her leaving. I’ve never been laughing about this thing. She asked me to stop staying at her place, I wasn’t laughing then. She moved my stuff into the garage, I wasn’t laughing then. She left with Truely, and she left early, I wasn’t laughing then. I’ve never been laughing about this.”

Meanwhile, Christine had a different point of view for all the giggling that she did during Kody's serious conversation. Revealing it during the confessional, she said, “I was married to him for 27 years, alright? It was like every time that guy got sick, it was like the whole world revolved around him being sick." She concluded gleefully, “I’m not married to him anymore. It’s so freaking awesome." Sister Wives season 18 airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

