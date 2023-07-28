Kim Kardashian Fans Adamant That She Met Ex Kanye West in Tokyo After Her New Instagram

Fans are speculating that Kim Kardashian may have had a meet-up with her ex-husband Kanye West, after observing a significant detail in her latest Instagram post. The post in question featured the ceiling of a lavish hotel in Tokyo, Japan, shared by Kim, who is 42 years old. The photo Kim Kardashian shared displayed the stunning walls and contemporary ceiling of the lobby at Aman Tokyo, also known as "A Resort In The Sky."

A fan noticed the photo's resemblance to images of Kanye West's recent stay at the same hotel and shared a swipe-through on Reddit, where both Kim's photo and Kanye's hotel pictures were presented. The lobby and ceiling photos seemed to perfectly match each other, indicating a possible connection between Kim and Kanye's stays at the hotel. This week, Kim has been in Japan with her seven-year-old son, Saint. They were spotted attending a Paris Saint-Germain versus Al Nassr match on Monday.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The Reddit thread has become a platform for fans of the former couple to express their theories and opinions regarding the possibility of Kim and Kanye staying in the same place. "I think she wants people to think he wants her back. And she wants him to be jealous. But no one is buying it. This reeks of desperation and pathetic," one firmly noted, as a second expressed: "She just hates it when he’s paying her no mind. She can’t stand it. And since no other man is giving her the attention he gave her well…" while a third implied: "Or maybe she brought the kids to see him…" "Kim that ex that 'randomly' shows up where you’re at," a fourth Redditor penned. "She is pining for the attention, the style he brought her. She’s realizing what a mistake it was getting rid of him, he was an asset to her (as crazy as he is). She wants him back," a fifth person noted.

During this week, the TV personality embarked on a journey spanning 4,000 miles to Tokyo to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr, play. Notably, she made this trip right after witnessing Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami. While in Miami last Friday, Kim was accompanied by her son, who had the opportunity to witness his favorite player secure an impressive victory in the game's final moments.

Before the match, Kim disclosed that she used to play soccer and that her son, Saint, shares a deep love for the sport as well. "All summer we're going to different exhibition games. I played soccer for five or six years. I was goalie – and center-forward – I wasn't bad, you know! I loved it, so I'm happy that my boy loves it – and that we can come. They're excited and that just makes me so excited," she told Apple TV.

