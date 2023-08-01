Harry Styles Soaked up the Sun on a Boat Ride in Bolsena, Italy With Best Friend James Corden and Others

Sensational singer Harry Styles recently finished his 'Love On' Tour on a high note in the beautiful city of Reggio Emilia,

Italy. The Sign of the Times singer delivered an emotional performance at his final concert.

He also shared a heartbreaking goodbye as he now goes on a hiatus until further notice. It seems that the singer truly is getting into the spirit of relaxation as he was recently spotted in his luxe yacht along with a decorated group of close friends.

As per images by the Daily Mail, Styles was joined by his longtime buddy from Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski, and his best friend, James Corden. Styles graciously accommodated both Jablonski's and Corden's significant others on the luxury yacht.

The band of friends were out in the glistening Lake of Bolsena, Italy simply basking in the glory of the sun. The lake is renowned for being the largest volcanic lake in all of Europe. Its breathtaking hues of blue and translucent abyss are a sight to behold.

Styles appeared to be as fit as a fiddle in pictures and had all his tattoos in full display wearing his dark green khaki trunks. However, he also had with him a chic flannel and a baseball cap before he set them aside to sunbathe. His supermodel friend sported a classic and elegant black string bikini and paired it off with a beige sun hat.

The highlight guests however were James Corden and his gorgeous wife Julia who were aboard frolicking with the others. The Late Late Show host sported a black t-shirt with a round neck. While his wife looked glam in a white bikini. The loving couple decided to drop by Italy for one last hurrah before Corden's bittersweet farewell to his hit show in the UK.

As per reports, Styles was a very good host given the fact that he owns a property in Civita di Bagnoregio, close to Bolsena. He and the group were captured in a candid moment as they were atop a boat whilst Styles gave them a tour of the place. All as they enjoyed some delish and scrumptious pizza with Styles also playing the role of a captain at sea. To conclude the trip, the merry group of friends even paid a visit to some local beach shacks and checked out different bars.

The Watermelon Sugar singer recently posted a very emotional montage on Instagram featuring highlights from his tour. The video featured dozens of his fans who talked about where they came from and why they were really there.

Glimpses of couples locked in a loving embrace followed by some savvy moments of Styles while delivering a rocking performance and the roaring crowd. As the singer mentioned in his caption and in the video, these will certainly become memories he and 'the most inspirational people he knows' would cherish for all eternity.

