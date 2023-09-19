Miley Cyrus has certainly had a challenging childhood, given that she’s always been in the spotlight since she was a mere toddler. Although her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was one of the most gifted country singers in America, being a singer and following her own path didn’t come easy. The Wrecking Ball singer tugged at the heartstrings of her fandom after the release of her new single Used To Be Young talked about the many mistakes she made during the early and progressing times of her career. Through these difficult moments, Cyrus counts herself lucky because she had another legendary country singer in her corner at all times. That was none other than her godmother, Dolly Parton.

The Flowers singer has a deep respect for Parton due to the incredible advice and life skills that she’s bestowed upon her goddaughter. In a cover interview with People in 2013, Cyrus claimed that the Jolene singer is her ultimate role model. “She’s a legend and unlike I’ve ever seen before,” gushed the Party in the USA singer about Parton.

Just a week before the interview, Cyrus was under a lot of heat for her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her dance was reportedly 'inappropriate, as per claims made at the time. However, while numerous people began to harshly criticize the pop star, it was her godmother who came to her rescue. Parton had told the London Evening Standard that her goddaughter was merely "trying to find her own place and wings and learn to fly."

Later in 2017, the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop singer spoke to Cosmopolitan about her experience with the Coat of Many Colours singer as her godmother. She was asked about the "best part" of having Dolly Parton in her life in that position. Cyrus had a hilarious first response to it as she confessed that it was, "Having access to her closet! Ha." Both singers have similar aesthetics, so it definitely makes sense for Cyrus to follow in the footsteps of the woman she looks up to most.

However, after the humorous claim, the Grammy-winning singer highlights a core value that she’s observed in the 9 To 5 singer. “Watching the way she treats people with love and respect,” Cyrus gushed with pride and humility about Parton. She continued to add another point about how her morals have not just impacted her but also her parents and siblings.

As per the Last Song actress, she believes that it’s “always a reminder” to her and her family, “of what’s important,”. In conclusion, the Angels Like You singer points out a factor that numerous celebrities often talk about. “Never let success change your heart,” Cyrus concluded about a final lesson she picked up from Parton.

