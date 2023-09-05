Miley Cyrus Claims She “Didn’t Make a Dime” From Her Famous 2014 Bangerz Tour

Miley Cyrushad embarked on a lengthy nine-month tour to support Bangerz, her fourth studio album. From February 14, 2014, to October 23, 2014, the Bangerz Tour covered the Americas, Europe, and Oceania across five legs. However, Cyrus stated that she 'didn't make a dime' from her renowned fourth concert tour in a recent episode of her TikTok series, Used to Be Young.

Although the Bangerz tour was a big success and made over $62.9 million, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker herself did not make any money from it. Cyrus remarked, "A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces. So I had big puppets, and oversized beds. I came out of my own face on my tongue."

Cyrus continued to explain the situation back then on her TikTok series, "I wanted to end it with a Truman Show reference," she continued. "So I flew out on a giant hotdog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign like Jim Carrey does. Because I felt like The Truman Show was really a reflection of my life," she added.

"I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted it to be excellent, and when everyone kept saying 'why are you doing this? You are going to do, like, 100 shows and you are not going to make any money?" she claimed. The Flowers songstress added, "I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself." Ultimately, Cyrus said she "paid for it all to make it exactly what she wanted " and the 'fans deserved'."

Cyrus is 'over the moon' from the phenomenal response to her TikTok series, she recently shared a gratitude post on Instagram with the caption, "I’m celebrating how much love Used To Be Young is receiving from around the world. It’s inspiring to see all of you relating my story to your own lives. That is the best part of making music. Thank you!!!!"

The special message was shared with a carousel of black and white images that showcased the Angels Like You singer dancing in her living room. Cyrus can be seen wearing a black minidress paired with an adorable furry white jacket as she puts her arms up in excitement. As per Daily Mail, Cyrus recently explained that touring messes with her mental health to her TikTok fans in a candid chat, "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority."

The two-time Grammy nominee had described her new hit single - Used To Be Young in a lengthy post, "These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you."

She continued, "The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete. Sincerely, Miley."

