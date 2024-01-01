The Largest Expense From Trump’s Legal Defense Fund Was Not 'Legal Services', But For This Event

A legal defense fund aimed at assisting individuals affiliated with former President Donald Trump who have become entangled in legal battles surrounding him has amassed over $1.6 million within the past six months. Surprisingly, none of these funds have been utilized to cover legal expenses thus far. Essentially, due to the soaring nature of Trump's legal expenses, he was compelled to seek an alternative to campaign finance regulations, offering a new avenue to cover his escalating legal fees. In a different report by Intelligencer, a Trump spokesperson had previously asserted in July that the Justice Department was targeting innocent individuals linked to President Trump. Therefore, to counter these actions and protect these innocent individuals from potential financial distress, a newly established legal defense fund intends to provide financial support to cover their legal fees.

Yet, the latest tax documents reveal that the most substantial expenditure made by the Patriot Legal Defense Fund seemingly centered around hosting a lavish event at the 77-year-old’s Mar-a-Lago resort towards the end of the previous month. Simultaneously, this fund operates with the capability to receive unrestricted donations from both individuals and corporations. Its initial financial report submitted to the Internal Revenue Service, dated Wednesday, portrays a controlled beginning, outlining receipts totaling only approximately $1.6 million. In contrast, Trump’s 2024 campaign had amassed around $56.7 million in funds as of September 30.

Adding to the concern, a noteworthy revelation is that a substantial portion of the funds—specifically $1 million—originated from a sole contribution, a significant donation made by a couple. Notably, this donor duo had been linked previously to the QAnon conspiracy theory, a connection that prompted the campaign to annul a fundraising event leading up to the 2020 election. Furthermore, the second most substantial disbursement from the funds was directed to Trump's political adviser, Michael Glassner, who runs the fund. Glassner received $2,500 in compensation for consulting services, processed through his public affairs firm, C&M Transcontinental.

In addition, Trump has utilized funds from Save America to handle the legal expenses of specific witnesses and co-defendants, such as his former White House Diet Coke valet, Walt Nauta. Nevertheless, some of Trump's associates have expressed dissatisfaction, feeling neglected and unsupported. The most prominent figure among them is Rudy Giuliani, who is grappling with a precarious financial situation due to a multitude of legal challenges. Among these, a defamation trial looms, carrying the potential to impose multimillion-dollar fines, adding to Giuliani's already considerable legal burden.

As per the Daily Beast, the fund encountered its own set of legal challenges stemming from what seemed to be an imposter scam. Reports emerged in September detailing the fund's response to a false website falsely representing its legitimate operation. The extent to which this false site might have impacted the authentic group's fundraising efforts remains shrouded in uncertainty. However, noteworthy changes have been implemented on the homepage, eliminating any reference to or association with Trump's legal defense, indicating an intentional move to distance the fund from potential fraudulent activities.

