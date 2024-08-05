Trump’s Post About Kate Middleton’s ‘Nude Sunbathing’ Made Prince William 'Furious,' Claims Biographer

Former President Donald Trump is well-known for his provocative remarks. One such instance was when he criticized Princess Kate Middleton on X for her topless photos, which were featured in a French magazine. The tweet reportedly greatly angered Prince William. The said photos were captured using a long-range lens while the royal couple was enjoying a private vacation in the south of France, sunbathing on the terrace of a secluded château.

Trump, in September 2012, had penned, "Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!" Fast forward to the present, Robert Jobson in his latest biography, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, explores the anger William felt after learning of Trump’s remarks. He wrote, “William was reportedly furious when Donald Trump tweeted, ‘Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame.'" He added, “The entire affair had left the duchess feeling ‘violated,’” as reported by The Independent.

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Trump also spoke about the viral pictures on American TV. He said, “While we’re all fans of Kate, can you imagine why she would ever be out in the nude? Why would she be standing in the nude in a swimming pool or wherever she was? She’s Kate. It’s terrible what they did, it’s terrible to take pictures, but boy, how can you do a thing so stupid?” as reported by Entertainment Daily. At the time, St. James Palace said in a statement, "Their Royal Highnesses have been hugely saddened to learn that a French publication and a photographer have invaded their privacy in such a grotesque and totally unjustifiable manner."

"The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to The Duke and Duchess for being so," the statement further read, as reported by ABC News. Meanwhile, earlier this year, the former president supported Middleton after she revealed she had edited a family photo featuring herself, Prince William, and their three children. Trump wrote, "That shouldn’t be a big deal because everybody doctors [photos]. You look at these movie actors, and you see a movie actor, and you meet them and you say, ‘Is that the same person in the picture?’"

Royal scandal #2 of the month - topless photos of Kate Middleton! Poor Princess Catherine can't get any privacy! — Britt (@brittany_hall_) September 15, 2012

He added, "I looked at that actually and it was a very minor doctoring. I don’t understand why there could be such a howl over that." He praised, "I’m a big fan of the concept of the royal family," as reported by OK! magazine. Talking about Queen Elizabeth II, he said, "I’m a little prejudiced because I thought the Queen was incredible. Think of it, all those years, 75 years, she’s almost never made a mistake." About King Charles III, he disclosed, "We have different views, but we get along. I think he’s a really wonderful guy. We get along. He was a little bit more into environmental restriction than I am."