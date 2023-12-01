Trump Targets Judge Engoron’s Wife After Gag Order Got Reinstated, Calls Her the 'Trump-Hating Wife'

Shortly after an appeals court upheld a gag order against former president Donald Trump, he launched an attack on the family of Judge Arthur Engoron, the judge presiding over his $250 million New York fraud trial.

The New York appeal court, according to court documents, decided to renew the gag order that prevented the former US president and his attorneys from speaking in public about the court employees during his civil fraud trial. However, the judge and his family are not covered by the restricted order, Raw Story reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacob Kupferman

Hours after the gag order was reinstated, Donald Trump disparaged Dawn Engoron, Judge Arthur Engoron's wife, and the court's clerk on his social media network Truth Social. Calling Dawn Engoron a "Trump-hating wife," Trump said that she, along with Allison Greenfield, Judge Engoron's law clerk, had "taken over control of the New York State Witch Hunt Trial aimed at me, my family, and the Republican Party."

Trump published images of obscene and disgusting anti-Trump statements on X, formerly called Twitter, that were allegedly posted by Dawn Engoron. Dawn has previously stated that she doesn't use the social media network at all. Dawn Engoron refuted in early November that the @dm_sminxs account was operated by her. "I don't use Twitter at all. I'm not this person. I didn't publish any anti-Trump statements," she said at the time to Newsweek.

In one image, Trump is digitally manipulated to appear like Trump is sweeping floors while donning an orange jail uniform. “He’ll never be in the WHITE HOUSE again. He’s headed for the BIG HOUSE,” text alongside the photo read. Trump then added captions to these images condemning the Judge's wife, like this one: “This is the Judge’s Wife and Family that are putting these things out. I am not entitled to a Jury under this Statute. Can this be happening in America?”

"Justice Engoron's wife has not sent social media posts regarding the former president. They are not hers. She does not have an X, formerly Twitter, account," New York Office of Court Administration Spokesperson Al Baker told CBS News.

Since the civil trial started in early October, Trump's incessant comments about the court proceedings both online and offline have come under criticism. On October 3, when Trump published a post insulting Greenfield, Engoron imposed a gag order prohibiting Trump from commenting on the court's personnel. As a result, the former president's words were restricted. Since then, Engoron has fined Trump $15,000 for repeatedly violating the gag orders.

Following Trump's legal team's appeal, the gag order was momentarily removed; however, on November 30, a state appeals court reinstated it. Shortly after the gag order was removed, Trump posted about Engoron's wife and family on social media.

