Donald Trump Suggests That the 'Cocaine' Found at the White House Belongs to the Biden Family

The Secret Service is probing into a white powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, found in the White House. Donald Trump has commented on the matter, implying it could be linked to President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who recently indicted Trump on federal charges, also featured on Trump's list.

The ex-president expressed on Truth Social, “Does anybody really believe that the cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden, but watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump-hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

According to The Hill, a suspicious white powder was discovered in a section of the White House during a routine sweep on Sunday. This led to a temporary closure of the building and an evacuation as a precaution, confirmed the Secret Service. Subsequent testing determined the powder to be non-hazardous, and further analysis revealed that it was indeed cocaine. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed that President Biden and his family were at Camp David at the time.

The substance was reportedly discovered in a "work area of the West Wing." CNN reported that laboratory tests confirmed the substance to be cocaine and it was found in a small bag that was securely fastened. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described this area as "heavily traveled" by visitors touring the White House—the place where they are instructed to temporarily store their cell phones.

In his post on Wednesday, Trump questioned the appointment of Smith by Merrick Garland last autumn to supervise the DOJ's investigations into the former president. He asked whether Smith has “been seen in the area of the cocaine” and said the special counsel “looks like a crackhead to me.” According to Rolling Stone, Trump said, “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!"

Smith spearheaded the investigation into Trump's management of classified documents, which led to a federal indictment comprising 37 counts of criminal charges. Additionally, he is at the forefront of the inquiry into the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack and endeavors to impede the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election.

NEW: @RonDeSantis responds to news of cocaine found in the White House on @TomiLahren’s show 👇 pic.twitter.com/Kk5LWj1IHE — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) July 5, 2023

Ron DeSantis, another Republican presidential candidate, joined the discussion on the substance. He shared his thoughts during an interview with right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren on Wednesday and said, “I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought.”

Following their return to the White House on Tuesday, President Biden and his family have not publicly commented on the substance. However, White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre expressed confidence that the Secret Service will thoroughly investigate the incident and uncover the truth behind it.

