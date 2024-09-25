Trump Caught on Camera Giving Money to Voter for Groceries, Internet Calls It a 'Clear Violation'

As the presidential election approaches its final stretch, former president Donald Trump has been actively campaigning. He was seen engaging with an enthusiastic crowd at a Sprankles grocery store in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. In an unexpected turn of events, the Republican leader was recorded on camera giving the cashier notes as a thoughtful gesture to pay off a mother-of-three's expenses. "Here," he can be seen saying. "It's going to go down a little bit. It just went down $100. We'll do that for you for the White House, alright?" he states while requesting her to vote.

According to the Daily Mail, netizens' reactions to the widely shared film have been divided; while some have praised Trump for his charitable gesture, others have denounced him for breaking election regulations by buying votes. "Yes!!! Keep sharing this video! Y’all make him look good without even trying," a person mocked the Democrats. "He's not asking for votes. You are pathetic," another person chimed. "Yes, indict him for helping a mother pay for food. Democrats are so dumb," an X user agreed.

A netizen criticized, "Why would he stop at this he's not stopped at any other infraction of election laws state laws federal laws criminal laws misdemeanor laws. He breaks the law because he knows he can get away with it. No one is putting this fucker in jail." "Blatant violation of election law, buying votes," another person slammed. Someone joked, "Well, knowing Donald Trump I think he gave them counterfeit bills."

A netizen points, "Can you imagine Maga’s reaction if Kamala started handing out cash?" Another citizen asked, "How y’all know them voters?? Look like a grocery store to me. When did it become illegal to help people!?" "Even his hollow publicity stunts are corrupt," an X user stated.

"It is illegal for a presidential candidate, or any candidate, to hand out cash to voters in the U.S. Offering money or any form of valuable consideration in exchange for a vote is considered bribery and violates federal election laws. The Federal Election Campaign Act and related laws prohibit this type of conduct to ensure elections are free and fair. Both the person offering the bribe and the person receiving it could face legal consequences," a netizen raged.

However, Hans von Spakovsky, former head of the Federal Election Commission, referred to the allegations as "absurd." "Trump was obviously making what he considered to be a charitable donation and that in no way implicates any federal laws governing elections," he said. According to a different legal expert, "the payment appears to be perfectly legal." The question remains whether Trump discussed her vote or if his remark was related to asking for her vote is still up for debate. Mike Dimino, a Professor of Law at Widener University Commonwealth Law School explained, "It is illegal to pay someone to vote at all, to refrain from voting, or to vote for a specific candidate. It is not, however, illegal to give money to other people per se."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Win McNamee

"If it were," he continued, "Candidates would be prohibited from donating to charities or giving money to homeless people, or maybe even tipping a waiter or hairdresser. The question is whether the payment was for a vote or was purely gratuitous. Everything I have seen about the incident seems to indicate that there was no quid pro quo," Dimino concluded. "Trump surely wanted the public-relations benefit of helping a shopper deal manage inflated grocery prices, and he suggested that he could do more to lower prices if he were elected, but he asked nothing of the woman in return for the $100."