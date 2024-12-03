Tiffany Trump Gave Kimberly Guilfoyle A 'Stink-Eye' For Her See-Through Dress at Dad's Fundraiser

The world of politics is like a tightrope; one wrong step can leave you struggling to recover for years. The way people present themselves in this world is often keenly observed and knowing this, Kimberly Guilfoyle could have made a better choice of her outfit at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser this year. The fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. sparked shockwaves on the internet and turned heads with the selection of a see-through dress for the event that left little to the imagination. However, what the internet paid the most attention to was Tiffany Trump's reaction.

After the photos and videos of the party reached social media, the scrutiny was inevitable. One X user simply pointed out, "Tiffany is unimpressed." Someone else wrote, "Tiffany with the stink eye." Similarly, a different social media user quipped, "Is that Tiffany behind her? The expression on her face is a polite WTAF."

People also had some very biting and unfiltered opinions regarding her and her outfit choice. "She was actually very attractive once - what changed?" one person asked. Someone else attacked her, saying, "The only thing Kimberly Guilfoyle leaves to the imagination is her dignity." Similarly, a different X user said, "I am left imagining how much less nauseated I would be if I had not seen this picture."

The social media mockery didn't stop there; people continued to criticize her looks, saying, "She looks like she should be perched on the corner of a gothic building," while another said, "She's scary looking. In more ways than one." Adding to this, one user pointed out the supposed hypocrisy in the GOP by saying, "I thought women were supposed to dress modestly in the conservative party? Or is that only for the common people?"

The event was the Trumpettes USA's fourth annual gala, hosted at Mar-a-Lago, and was themed 'A Golden Evening for a Golden President.' It was an exclusive affair with tickets ranging from $850 to $2,500 and had a who's who of Donald Trump-world celebrities. The invitation had clear instructions on the dress code for men and women. It said for women to wear a gold, white, or black 'glamorous attire' and men to wear a black suit or black tie.

Good or bad, whatever it was, Guilfoyle made her statement in a sheer black dress that was adorned with silver and gold sparkles to match the theme. The gathering was star-studded with attendees like Mike Lindell, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, as per the Daily Mail. The evening was described as an 'elegant evening of puttin' on the glitz,' complete with musical performances from Robert Davi, Frank DiSalvo, Philippe Harari and his orchestra, Hadas Levy, Maycol & Lillian, and Los Tres de la Habana. It had an elaborate cocktail hour and dinner with a carefully curated guest list.

Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the Zang Toi front row during New York Fashion Week 2019. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo)

Talking about Guilfoyle, this isn't the first time she's caused a stir with her fashion choices at famous events like this. The 2019 New York Fashion Week saw her in another similar sheer black dress. Like the fundraising event, that outfit also raised eyebrows and sparked similar online outrage, as per Political Flare.